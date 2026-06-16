FIFA clears Australian VAR official accused of white supremacist hand gesture during Germany vs Curacao match

FIFA has cleared Australian video review official Shaun Evans after he was accused of making a hand gesture resembling a white supremacist symbol during the 2026 World Cup match between Germany and Curacao. FIFA has cleared Shaun Evans of any code of conduct breach. (X images)

The incident took place before Germany’s 7-1 win over Curacao, when the broadcast showed the video review officials working from the World Cup VAR centre in Dallas. Evans, who was serving as a support video assistant referee, was seen making an upside-down “OK” hand gesture with his right hand.

The gesture triggered criticism online and prompted the Fare etwork, FIFA’s anti-discrimination monitor, to call for Evans to be removed from the tournament. Fare said the gesture resembled a symbol used by far-right and white supremacist groups.

“Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘white power’ symbol in global far-right circles,” Fare said in a statement.

“Clearly this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup,” Fare added, describing the gesture as “neo-Nazi.”

FIFA finds no disciplinary breach FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee reviewed the matter and concluded that Evans had not breached the governing body’s disciplinary code.

“FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee can confirm that, after looking into the matter involving support video assistant referee Shaun Evans, it has found no evidence of breaches of the FIFA disciplinary code,” the committee said in a statement.

“The disciplinary committee has also taken note of Mr Evans’ statement,” FIFA added.

Evans denied that the gesture was intentional and said he had not meant to communicate any message or affiliation.