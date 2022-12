FIFA World Cup 2022 final betting odds: Argentina or France, who will win?

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which began on Nov. 20 and will run through to December 18.

WILLIAM HILL

Winners:

* France - 4/5

* Argentina - Evens

Top goalscorer:

* Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 4/6

* Kylian Mbappe (France) - 11/8

* Olivier Giroud (France) - 20/1

* Julian Alvarez (Argentina) - 25/1

BET365

Winners:

* Argentina - 10/11

* France - 10/11

Top goalscorer:

* Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 10/11

* Kylian Mbappe (France) - 21/20

* Olivier Giroud (France) - 10/1

* Julian Alvarez (Argentina) - 10/1

LADBROKES

Winners:

* Argentina - 10/11

* France - 10/11

Top goalscorer:

* Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 10/11

* Kylian Mbappe (France) - Evens

* Olivier Giroud (France) - 14/1

* Julian Alvarez (Argentina) - 14/1