FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Football fans gear up for Jungkook of BTS in Qatar’s extravaganza

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Football extravaganza beckons us all, with the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday (November 20) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. With the likes of Dua Lipa, Shakira and Rod Steward rejecting offers to perform in the opening ceremony, the event will have J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares. BTS star Jung Kook also confirmed his presence with a teaser on the World Cup's official social media channels. They will be performing in a stadium which has a capacity of 60,000. Meanwhile, the tournament's creative director Marco Balich also recently revealed that the opening ceremony will have a team of 900 people with best-in-the-world choreographers and lighting technicians. The ceremony will be a lead-up to today's tournament opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

