FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Football fans gear up for Jungkook of BTS in Qatar’s extravaganza

Updated on Nov 20, 2022 07:14 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The event will also feature BTS star Jung Kook, and it will be followed by the tournament opener. Follow here Live Updates of FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: The event will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (Qatar).
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: The event will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (Qatar).(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Football extravaganza beckons us all, with the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday (November 20) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. With the likes of Dua Lipa, Shakira and Rod Steward rejecting offers to perform in the opening ceremony, the event will have J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares. BTS star Jung Kook also confirmed his presence with a teaser on the World Cup's official social media channels. They will be performing in a stadium which has a capacity of 60,000. Meanwhile, the tournament's creative director Marco Balich also recently revealed that the opening ceremony will have a team of 900 people with best-in-the-world choreographers and lighting technicians. The ceremony will be a lead-up to today's tournament opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 20, 2022 07:14 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: FIFA earn record revenues!

    In the four years of commercial deals pertaining to the 2022 World Cup, FIFA have earned record revenues of 7.5 billion dollars. It is 1 billion dollars more than the income of the previous cycle tied to Russia 2018.

  • Nov 20, 2022 07:01 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: Qatar expected to host 1.2 million fans!

    Qatar will be expected to host around 1.5 million fans during the World Cup matches, with the final scheduled for December 18. Qatar is the smallest country ever to host a World Cup and it has an existing population of 3 million, and around 1.2 million fans are expected to attend the tournament. The final will be held at the Lusail Stadium. Here is a guide for the visiting fans, click here!

  • Nov 20, 2022 06:42 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: Change in plans

    The original plan was for the ceremony to be held before Qatar's first match on Monday. But then it would create a situation of two matches being held before it. So, Qatar's opener was then brought forward by a day!

  • Nov 20, 2022 06:31 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: FIFA President's bizarre speech!

    Qatar has been facing plenty of criticism lately. The host nation has been embroiled in countless controversies, which also include accusations of them bribing to win the World Cup bid. Qatar also received plenty of criticism on Friday, after banning beer in the stadiums during the tournament. So FIFA President Gianni Infantino rushed to Qatar's defence but for all the wrong reasons. Speaking in a press conference, he said, "Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

    "I know what it feels [like] to be discriminated [against]… I was bullied because I had red hair", he further added in his bizarre speech.

  • Nov 20, 2022 06:27 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: 'A big step forward', says Creative director Marco Balich

    Ahead of the opening ceremony, Creative director Marco Balich said, "We have a team of 900 people with best-in-the-world choreographers and lighting technicians."

    "I think it’s going to be a big step forward in terms of World Cup history, and the next edition in the United States, Mexico and Canada will inherit the challenge to create this big show which enriches the experience and identity of the entire tournament", he further added.

  • Nov 20, 2022 06:25 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: Beer ban!

    Qatar organisers took a u-turn on Thursday, just three-days before the opening ceremony, banning the sale and consumption of beer in the stadiums! It hasn't been well-received by travelling fans, especially as the country had promised it would allow Budweiser beers in the stadiums.

  • Nov 20, 2022 06:07 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: Jung Kook confirms his presence!

    BTS star Jung Kook has confirmed his presence in the opening ceremony! The tournament posted a video of the music star on social media and it left fans eagerly waiting!

  • Nov 20, 2022 05:52 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, on Sunday.

