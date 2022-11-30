FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: Live Streaming details of Tunisia vs France, Poland vs Argentina

Having already booked a berth in the Round of 16, defending champions France face Tunisia in their final Group D fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. Group D will also see Australia take on Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium, with both sides eyeing second position, alongwith Tunisia. Meanwhile, Group C's final set of fixtures will see Argentina facing Poland at Stadium 974 and they will be aiming to build on their previous win to qualify for Round of 16. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also face Mexico at the Lusail Stadium. None of the sides have qualified for the knockouts from Group C, with Poland sitting on top with four points, followed by Argentina with three. Saudi Arabia are third with three points but a lower goal difference than Lionel Messi and Co. Meanwhile, Mexico are bottom of the table with one point, but are still in contention for the next round.

Where will the Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

The Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will take place in Qatar's Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium respectively.

When will the Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 matches begin?

The Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are scheduled for 8:30 PM IST, on Wednesday respectively. Meanwhile, the Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are scheduled for 12:30 AM IST, on Thursday respectively.

Where will the Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 matches be broadcasted on live television in India?

The Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be broadcasted on live television in India through Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 matches be live streamed in India?

The Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be live streamed in India through Jio Cinema. Also, follow their live coverage on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

