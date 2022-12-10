FIFA World Cup hopes end for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal as Morocco script stunning 1-0 win in quarter-final

Morocco produced an incredible performance in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup as they knocked out Portugal with a 1-0 win on Saturday. Youssef En-Nesyri's goal in the 42nd minute remained the sole difference between the two sides, as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal endured a disappointing end to their campaign. Ronaldo had started from bench yet again in the quarter-final and came on early in the second half, but failed to break the deadlock for the side.

This is Morocco's maiden appearance in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, and the side will face one of England and defending champions France for a place in the final of the edition.

Morocco became the first ever African country to reach the semi-finals thanks to a towering headed goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.

In the 42nd minute En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.

Portugal, meanwhile, struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after Morocco's goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help his team avoid defeat, as he couldn't register a shot on target throughout his stay.

At 37, this was quite likely the last FIFA World Cup appearance for Cristiano Ronaldo; he had scored in Portugal's opening game of the World Cup against Ghana, which had made him the first male footballer to score in five World Cup editions. However, Portugal's World Cup campaign was marred with controversies surrounding Ronaldo, particularly after the player was benched in the side's Round of 16 match against Switzerland.

For Morocco, however, the dream run continues even as the side had to face multiple setbacks throughout their match against Portugal. In the second half, one of their main players and captain, Romain Saiss was stretchered off the field and remains doubtful for the side's remainder of the campaign. In the injury time, Walid Cheddira was given a red card, meaning he will miss Morocco's semi-final.

