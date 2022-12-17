FIFA World Cup: List of all previous winners

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is about to reach its conclusion in Qatar with Argentina facing France in the final on Sunday. Argentina are looking to win the title a third time while France are looking to become just the third team after Brazil and Italy to defend their title, having won the 2018 tournament in Russia. Here is a look at the past winners of the title ahead of the final.

1930: URUGUAY

Uruguay won the inaugural FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina 4-2 in the final in Montevideo. The first tournament included 13 teams, with only four from Europe.

1934: ITALY

Hosts Italy defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 in Rome in a tournament consisting of a Round of 16. Uruguay declined to participate as several European countries were refused to take part in previous WC.

1938: ITALY

Italy took their second trophy, beating Hungary 4-2 in the final. Dutch East Indies, present-day Indonesia, became the first Asian team to participate in the World Cup.

1950: URUGUAY

The first World Cup after World War II, where England made their debut. Uruguay took their 2nd trophy after a 2-1 win against hosts Brazil in the famous "Maracanazo" game.

1954: GERMANY

West Germany took their first title after a 3-2 win in the final against Hungary.

1958: BRAZIL

The only tournament in a Nordic country saw the debut of a 17-year-old Brazilian player named Pele, who scored six goals and helped his team to beat Sweden 5-2 in the final.

1962: BRAZIL

Brazil defended their title in a 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia in the final in Santiago.

1966: ENGLAND

The only victory in the World Cup for England, as they secured a 4-2 extra time win over West Germany in the final. North Korea and Portugal debuted in this World Cup.

1970: BRAZIL

Brazil took their third title in Pele's last World Cup after winning 4-1 against Italy at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The tournament passed without a single player being sent off.

1974: GERMANY

West Germany took their second World Cup title after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the final. A new trophy was introduced for the tournament

1978: ARGENTINA

Argentina lifted the trophy as they won 3-1 against the Netherlands at Estadio Monumental. Tunisia's 3-1 win over Mexico was the first time an African team won a World Cup match

1982: ITALY

Italy became world champions for the third time in Spain with a 3-1 victory over West Germany. The tournament marked the first time a penalty shoot-out was used.

1986: ARGENTINA

Argentina's Diego Maradona dominated the tournament and secured a second trophy. The quarter-final against England is best remembered for the famous "Hand of God" goal by Maradona

1990: GERMANY

West Germany won the tournament for the 3rd time as they beat Argentina 1-0 in Rome. Roger Milla and Cameroon beat Argentina and went on to the quarter-finals as the first African team.

1994: BRAZIL

Romario and Bebeto guided Brazil to the final. After a lacklustre game, it became the World Cup final's first penalty kick contest, with Brazil claiming their fourth trophy

1998: FRANCE

It was the first World Cup with 32 teams competing. The host nation, led by Didier Deschamps, won 3-0 over Brazil in the final.

2002: BRAZIL

The first World Cup co-hosted by two nations and the first to be held in Asia. Ronaldo could finally crown his career as Brazil took its fifth World Cup home after beating Germany 2-0

2006: ITALY

Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties in Berlin after 1-1 in ordinary time, in a game forever known for Zinedine Zidane's head-butt on Marco Materazzi and subsequent red card.

2010: SPAIN

The tournament was held in Africa for the first time, with Spain claiming their first World Cup trophy after beating Netherlands 1-0 in the final after extra time.

2014: GERMANY

Germany won their fourth title after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

2018 - FRANCE

France won their 2nd title, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final, making coach Didier Deschamps the 2nd man to win the World Cup as both captain and manager. The edition marked the first use of VAR.