football

Finland vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

  • Euro 2020: European Championship debutants Finland will take on the mighty Russians in Group B. Here is a look at the squads.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:15 AM IST

The second round of Group B fixtures will begin with Euros debutants Finland taking on Russia. Finland's first game was like no other as the world received a massive scare involving Denmark's Christian Eriksen. However, they battled hard and emerged victorious 1-0. On the other hand, Russia were swept aside 3-0 by World No.1 Belgium. Can they make a winning comeback?

Also Read | UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Here is the squad of Finland vs Russia 2020:

Also Read | Euro 2020 Full Coverage

Finland

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen

Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakar

Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.

Russia

Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin

Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.

Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
