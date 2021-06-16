Finland vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams
- Euro 2020: European Championship debutants Finland will take on the mighty Russians in Group B. Here is a look at the squads.
The second round of Group B fixtures will begin with Euros debutants Finland taking on Russia. Finland's first game was like no other as the world received a massive scare involving Denmark's Christian Eriksen. However, they battled hard and emerged victorious 1-0. On the other hand, Russia were swept aside 3-0 by World No.1 Belgium. Can they make a winning comeback?
Also Read | UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch
Here is the squad of Finland vs Russia 2020:
Also Read | Euro 2020 Full Coverage
Finland
Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen
Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen
Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakar
Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.
Russia
Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin
Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov
Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin
Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.
-
Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video
-
Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch
-
Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video
-
Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court