For City, a severe test of character awaits

When Major League Baseball banned Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez for substance abuse, his legion of fans felt let down. Ditto cycling legend Lance Armstrong. Will it be the same for Manchester City? Will Martin Tyler’s “Aguerooo” in 2011-12 not feel the same again? Or the commanding performances of Yaya Toure, Carlos Tevez, David Silva and Vincent Kompany over the years? Ederson’s assists? Does it feel like the magic of Kevin de Bruyne and his ability to find Erling Haaland at the far post for the Norwegian to score another goal has been tainted by what Arsene Wenger called financial doping? Does it undermine everything Pep Guardiola has achieved, 100 points to the title and those breathtaking races against Liverpool?

Like Rodriguez and Armstrong once did, City continue to vehemently protest their innocence. They are bristling at the 101 charges levelled by the Premier League that from 2009-10 broadly cover four areas: not making full disclosure over payments to players and managers, not adhering to Financial Fairplay regulations, not cooperating with Premier League’s investigations and not being transparent about the club’s finances. City have even welcomed this as an opportunity to clear their name, like they did in 2020 with UEFA after taking it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). CAS’s decision to let off City with a €10m fine for obstructing investigation was termed a disgrace by Jose Mourinho.

As per Premier League rules, CAS is not an option. But City can appeal and even move court. Premier League has not set a timeline for something that has not even begun. Murray Rosen KC has been asked by the league to form a commission comprising three members one of whom has to be a financial wizard. Once that is done, the hearings will begin. Once they give a verdict, the process of appeals will start. So, it could be years. Months at least.

In that time, City will have to ensure that this is not a distraction in their pursuit of retaining the world’s toughest league – it will be their seventh since Abu Dhabi United Group acquired the club in 2008 from Thaksin Shinawatra, the Thai businessman who was also the country’s Prime Minister – chasing a third FA Cup after the takeover and a first Champions League. In that time, the City Football Group will have to ensure that none of this affects its clubs all over the world, of whom Mumbai City FC, on a record-breaking breathtaking run in the Indian Super League (ISL), is one.

Even for a manager convinced that the club has done no wrong and who has said he would leave if proved wrong, a manager capable of producing wondrous football so regularly that we take it for granted, that will be some ask. As it would be for his squad that is said to be worth £1 billion. Look no further than once-serial Serie A champions Juventus whose manager has spoken of relegation being a reality after they were docked 15 points for financial irregularities.

Twitter is already full of who would be declared Premier League winners should City’s medals (former skipper Fernadinho has five) be taken away. Premier League clubs want City to be kicked out if found guilty, tweeted Sky Sports Premier League on Tuesday. This in the little over one day since the league, sans fanfare, put the charges against City on its website.

Guardiola will have to face press conferences where little will be held back. Like it wasn’t in 2001 when the English cricket team trained in Kolkata. Graham Thorpe had had a public breakdown of his marriage and even as Indian reporters were contemplating how to deal with the tricky subject, the travelling contingent of English journalists wasted little time in getting to the issue at hand. In the way it is still inconceivable when it comes to grilling Indian sportstars, Thorpe had to front up to a barrage of questions on his personal life. Assuming he stays on till then, the first press conference Guardiola will face is on Friday.

At least that will be for a home game, against Aston Villa. Imagine the kind of response City could get when they play away, in England and in Europe. Also, as the sword of sanctions hang on their heads, will they be able to sign new players or renew deals with old ones? With all the perfumes of Arabia, City can overpower the stink this has caused but while they do that, it will be a severe test of character for their manager and players.