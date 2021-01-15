Form goes out the window against Liverpool, says Manchester United's Solskjaer
Premier League leaders Manchester United may have found a rich vein of form in the last two months but none of it will matter when they face reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.
Since a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in November, United have been unbeaten in 11 games and have dropped only four points to move to the top of the standings -- three points above Liverpool.
United are top of the league after New Year's Day for the first time since Alex Ferguson's final league title win in 2013 but Solskjaer said he was not reading too much into their position after 17 games.
"You don't get anything for being at the top of the league in January, it's not ever something we have valued. It's where you end up at the end of the season that matters," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday's game.
"You are always excited when you are going to play against teams of that quality.
"Form goes out of the window and it doesn't matter. When you go to Anfield, it's a big game for the club, the players and the fans. I'm looking forward to it."
Solskajer will count on United's impressive away record -- the best in the top flight this season -- where they have yet to lose, picking up 22 points in eight games.
On the other hand, Liverpool have not lost at home in the league since April 2017 and Solskjaer said he hopes to cause an 'upset'.
"Being where we are in the league just gives us more confidence and it's a sign of where we are at. The game against the champions, who have an amazing record at Anfield, is a great test for us," Solskjaer added.
"Can we go there and cause an upset? We are the challengers and they have earned the right to be champions.
"We want something they have. If you look at the results in the last few seasons, it (victory) would be an upset."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Form goes out the window against Liverpool, says Manchester United's Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Man Utd is enough: Klopp brushes aside impact on title race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's Guardiola looks to set home record straight against Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to find consistency in the league, says Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wayne Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal lack spark as Palace stalemate slows revival
- Arsenal were bidding for a fourth successive league win but could find no way through an obdurate Palace who, if anything, might feel they could have emerged with a win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletic knock out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barcelona
- Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa brush aside Jamshedpur FC with clinical outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United's title aspirations set for Anfield acid test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox