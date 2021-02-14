Frankfurt stretches unbeaten run with 2-0 win over Cologne
In-form Eintracht Frankfurt bolstered its bid for a place in the Champions League next season with a 2-0 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
Goals from André Silva and Evan Ndicka in the second half gave Frankfurt its seventh win from eight games in 2021 and stretched the side’s unbeaten run in the league to 10 games. Frankfurt hasn’t lost in the league since a 2-1 defeat at Wolfsburg on Dec. 11 and its only blip this year was a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Jan. 20.
Adi Hütter’s team missed a number of chances to score in the first half and Silva had a goal ruled out through VAR — the ball had gone out of play in the buildup — early in the second, before the Portuguese finally broke the deadlock in the 57th.
Erik Durm tried his luck from distance but the shot was deflected into Silva’s path by teammate Daichi Kamada and the forward wasted no time before dinking it over the outrushing goalkeeper Timo Horn. It was Silva’s 18th goal of the season.
Filip Kostic sent in a corner for defender Ndicka to head Frankfurt’s second in the 79th.
Frankfurt moved above Wolfsburg to third. Wolfsburg hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach later Sunday and, whatever the result, Frankfurt is guaranteed to finish the 21st round in the top four Champions League spots.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
