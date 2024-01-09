Franz Beckenbauer dies: German legend's career in numbers

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer died on Sunday and tributes have been flying in for 'Der Kaiser' ever since his family announced the news on Monday. Regarded as one of the most influential players of all time, Beckenbauer's legacy on the pitch can be seen whenever a team deploys a player in a sweeper position between their main defensive line and their creative midfield players, also called the 'libero'. The former Germany and Bayern Munich captain is credited with pretty much creating that position and was known for his tactical awareness and eye for a defense-piercing pass as he was known for his own defensive brilliance. FILE - West German national soccer team captain Franz Beckenbauer, second from right, embraces his team mate, forward Juergen Grabowski after winning the 1974 World Cup(AP)

It also meant that Beckenbauer ended up being one of the most prolific goal scoring defenders in the history of the game, with many of his goals coming from open play instead of a corner or a free-kick routine, the place where defenders tend to find goals the most. His career is intertwined with the rise of both Germany and Bayern Munich as powerhouses in international and club football respectively. Here we take a look at some of the key numbers that will forever be associated with his career.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

584 - The number of games that Beckenbauer played for Bayern Munich

103 - The number of appearances for Beckenbauer with West Germany

75 - The number of goals that Beckenbauer scored for Bayern

14 - Goals scored by Beckenbauer for West Germany

5 - Bundesliga titles that Beckenbauer won in his career. Four of these came with Bayern Munich and one in his second and final season with Hamburger SV

4 - Goals scored by Beckenbauer in his first World Cup tournament in 1966

3 - The number of men who have managed to win the World Cup as a player and manager. Brazil's Mario Zagallo (1958 and 1962 as player, 1970 as manager) was the first, Beckenbauer was second and France's Didier Deschamps (1998 as player, 2018 as manager)

3 - The number of European Cup titles that Beckenbauer won with Bayern Munich. The three came on the trot between 1973 and 1976

3 - The number of teams that have managed a hat-trick of European Cup titles. Spain's Real Madrid and Dutch side Ajax are the only other sides to have done so

2 - The number of World Cups that Beckenbauer has won, once as a player and captain in 1974 and then as West Germany's manager in 1990

2 - Ballon d'Or titles won by Beckenbauer in 1972 and 1976. He had finished runner-up in 1974 and 1975 and in third place 1966s