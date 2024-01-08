close_game
Franz Beckenbauer, World Cup-winning German and Bayern Munich great, dies aged 78

Franz Beckenbauer, World Cup-winning German and Bayern Munich great, dies aged 78

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 08, 2024 10:22 PM IST

Franz Beckenbauer, one of only two men two have won the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a manager, has died at the age of 78.

Franz Beckenbauer, widely regarded among the greatest football players of all time, has died at the age of 78. Nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’, Beckenbauer was captain of the West Germany team that won the World Cup in 1974 and he later led them to the title as a manager once again in 1990.

Franz Beckenbauer is one of only two men two have won the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a manager
Franz Beckenbauer is one of only two men two have won the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a manager(REUTERS)

He also won numerous other honours, including a hat-trick of European Cups with Bayern Munich in the mid-70s, when he also established his reputation as a defender of supreme talents. Beckenbauer was a classy, dominant presence on the pitch for West Germany and Bayern Munich, with whom he won three successive European Cups, and had the nickname Der Kaiser, or "The Emperor".

