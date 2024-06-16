German police shoot axe-wielding person, who threatened UEFA Euro fans in lead-up to Poland vs Netherlands clash

A man has been shot and wounded by the German police after the individual reportedly threatened the officials and fans attending the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Poland and Netherlands on Sunday. The incident kickstarted a major police operation, and the attacker is receiving medical care for injuries. Members of a German Riot police unit stands guard prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match (AFP)

According to the police post on social media platform X, the person threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device during the UEFA Euro 2024 parade in central Hamburg. The incident took place in the city's St Pauli district. Poland and the Netherlands will meet each other at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion.

In the build-up to the UEFA Euro clash, fan matches were scheduled in Hamburg. Around the time of the incident, a parade for Dutch supporters was held. According to a report filed by Goal.com, the individual also confronted fans, forcing the police to take action.

As per the latest developments, the local police used their firearms after the person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. "According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment,” the Hamburg Police said.

Netherlands and Poland denied training

Earlier, Poland and the Netherlands were denied training on the new Hamburg stadium field ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 game. Host club Hamburger completed their home fixtures on May 19 and a new grass surface was ordered at Volksparkstadion for the UEFA Euro game. “We are not allowed to train here either, because of the bad quality of the pitch,” Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said at the venue. In a statement issued by the UEFA, the pitch is in good condition and in order to preserve its quality the official training took place at the respective team base camp.