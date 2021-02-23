Guardiola has given Manchester City a winning mentality: Sterling
(Reuters) - Pep Guardiola has instilled a winning mentality at Manchester City and never lets players rest on their laurels, winger Raheem Sterling said.
Guardiola has guided City to two Premier League titles since arriving in 2016 and is on course for another with his side 10 points clear.
"Just that winning mentality," Sterling told City's website
"That is the thing I have learnt most from him and to not be content with what you have done. Keep grinding, keep getting better and try to win more and more."
City have won 18 games in a row in all competitions but Sterling said they must guard against complacency.
"We won't get ahead of ourselves and we still know it is a long season to go," he said. "We will just keep our focus and go into the Champions League game this week, then after that the Premier League game.
"We are in control of our own destiny."
City face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest on Wednesday before hosting West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.
(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Düsseldorf District Court said Monday it was proceeding with a case brought by the public prosecutor against the 40-year-old Metzelder
City have conceded 15 goals in the league this season. That figure itself has been skewed by the five they shipped against Leicester.
Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban gave the visitors their fifth win from five league games to fully capitalize on two matches without a win from Bayern.
Things are changing fast in the lives of two of soccer's most storied managers, whose teams are going in opposite directions this season.
