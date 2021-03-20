Guardiola says no regrets over Sancho's Man City exit
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he does not regret losing Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund and is delighted to see the England forward thrive at the Bundesliga club.
Sancho, a product of City's academy, rejected a new contract at the Premier League club when he was 17 to join Dortmund in 2017.
The 20-year-old has flourished at the German club, scoring 46 goals in 127 games in all competitions.
Sancho, who also made his England debut since leaving City and has 18 international caps, is set to face Guardiola's side in the Champions League quarter-finals next month following Friday's draw.
"I've said many times, it is not a regret," Guardiola said. "He decides. He is a national team player with huge quality, doing really well in Dortmund.
"We wanted him to stay but he decided to leave, and when people decide to leave all we can do is (let them) leave.
"I wish him all the best, except when he plays against us. No regrets at all. If he's happy, I'm happy.
"We will face him, try to control him - we know the quality he has, everyone knows."
City are top of the English top-flight with 71 points after 30 games, 14 points above second-placed rival Manchester United, who have played one game less.
Leeds end London hoodoo by beating Fulham 2-1 in EPL
Arsenal's Arteta hails Moyes influence ahead of West Ham trip
Guardiola says no regrets over Sancho's Man City exit
Zidane says Liverpool draw not a distraction for Real Madrid
Man United to face Granada in Europa League quarterfinals
- Arsenal will be the third straight British opponent for Slavia Prague, the unbeaten leader of the Czech league. Slavia eliminated Leicester and Rangers in the previous rounds.
Bayern vs PSG, Real vs Liverpool: Champions League favourites drawn in same half
Stimac has helped transform many players into 'proper machines', says Sandhu
Fulham captain Cairney could miss rest of season: Parker
Intense, tough & driven: India's finest homegrown coach is just getting started
- As interim coach of NorthEast United, Jamil deadpanned through television interviews during a string of 11 unbeaten games which also made him the first Indian to reach the play-off stage of the Indian Super League (ISL).
PSG needs Neymar return to boost its fading title defense
Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'
'It is a disgrace': Lloris disappointed after Tottenham's Europa League exit
Zagreb stun Tottenham, Manchester United reach Europa League last eight
Chelsea dancing to the Tuchel tune
- “It's a big step and feels excellent,” said Tuchel who is unbeaten in 13 games as Chelsea coach since replacing Frank Lampard last January.