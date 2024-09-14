HT Exclusive: Punjab FC's Argentine midfielder Pulga Vidal can't wait ‘to attack the rival’ this ISL season

Punjab FC has signed Argentine midfielder Norberto Ezequiel Vidal, aka Pulga, as their fifth foreign player for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Since he set foot on Indian soil, Pujab fans' excitement has gone to the rooftop. Pulga Vidal joins Punjab FC as fifth foreign player for ISL 2024-25(HT/Punjab FC)

The Bahía Blanca native made his debut against Mumbai City in the Durand Cup 2024 but had a barren season. However, he pulled up one goal in the sudden death against Mohun Bagan Super Giants, although the Mohali-based club could not qualify for the semis.

Punjab FC’s Technical Director, Nikolaos Topoliatis, expressed their excitement, stating, “We are excited to have Vidal in our ranks for the upcoming season. He is an exciting player who will add more speed and creativity to our midfield.”

While talking with HindustanTimes.com, Pulga shared his thoughts on joining Punjab FC, his expectations for the upcoming season, and his playing style.

“I feel very good and looking forward to making my debut in the ISL! My expectations are to make a good league and enter the playoffs with Punjab!!” Pulga exclaimed while addressing about joining Punjab FC.

With experience playing in various countries and leagues, Pulga believes his adaptability will help him thrive in the Indian Super League. “I played in several leagues and I think India is a very strong league! From my experience, I hope to contribute a lot to the game and be able to help the team win! My biggest challenge is to overcome what I did last season!!”

Vidal eyes scoring more and more goals for Punjab FC

When pressed about his playing style as an attacking midfielder and winger and how it may help Punjab FC in ISL. He swiftly replied, “I am a player who likes to receive the ball and go forward to attack the rival !! I like to attend and step on the area to score goals!”

“I hope that this year I can contribute with assistance and goals to the team!!”

Having played in Indonesia, the Argentine midfielder acknowledged the differences between playing in Indonesia and India. “Thank God I did well in Indonesia! And I hope to adapt to India as soon as possible! I'm happy to be here and a nice challenge is coming for me! In every game I try to do my best and I hope to do it in the best way!!”

When HT pressed him more, asking, “In future, if you would like to switch your team, what would be your next choice?” the 29-year-old brushed off his thoughts for another team, for now.

“The only thing I think about right now is being able to help the team with my game and I tell the followers of Punjab to trust this group that will give its best to put Punjab at the top.”

Punjab FC will start their ISL 2024-25 journey this Sunday, the 15th, against Kerala Blasters at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.