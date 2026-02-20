HT Kick Off: Finally, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal look even

Jamie Maclaren doing Jamie Maclaren things; Sunil Chhetri showing his left foot and an eye for goal are still sharp so what if he will turn 42 this year; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni’s lobbing Hrithik Tiwari and Mohammedan Sporting’s all-Indian squad losing only 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC were the highlights of the first weekend of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The upset happened on Monday; East Bengal zooming past NorthEast United. East Bengal have never finished higher than ninth –twice they were 11th – while NorthEast United made the play-offs last term. The visitors had also won the Durand Cup twice in succession and had beaten East Bengal en route this term.

East Bengal’s win coming 48 hours after defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant began with full points told its own story. We’ll get there in a bit because East Bengal’s performance needs to be talked about first.

“A classical No.9” Youssef Ezzejjari is a good place to start. A classical No.9 is how the Spanish-Moroccan was described by East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon. He can harass defenders for 90 minutes and then some, has a good header, a habit of scoring on debut and is more than a fox in the box. Explains why Bruzon has tracked the striker for over two years.

If the peripatetic Ezzejjari – he has not stayed beyond a season at any club since starting out with Granollers in 2012 –has hit the ground running, it is because days before arriving in Kolkata he had scored for Tanjing Pagar United in the Singapore Premier League. Match sharpness will be the final piece of the puzzle, Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle had told HT before the 12th edition, delayed by five months for most of which there was no football, began. Maclaren, a journalist pointed out to the Mohun Bagan striker, was playing after 105 days. Ezzejjari’s arrival with football in his legs is a huge advantage.

The departures of Dimitrios Diamantakos and Cleiton Silva – both after a falling out with Bruzon – before Hamid Ahadad and Hiroshi Ibusuki left meant East Bengal had a problem in front. “For some time we didn’t have a classical No.9,” said Bruzon after East Bengal began with a win for the first time in six ISL seasons.

The arrivals of Ezzejjari and Anton Sjoberg, also after a good season in the USA, should be what East Bengal need. And it will cost them significantly less than what it did to get Ahdad and Hiroshi Ibusuki.

“The performance of the guys looks promising,” said Bruzon. You couldn’t say that about Mohun Bagan and head coach Sergio Lobera, who prefers winning 6-2 than 1-0, said they had got too defensive after Maclaren had scored with his first shot on target. “The best way to defend a goal is to score one more,” said Lobera.

Mohun Bagan can be dangerous playing his brand of possession football, “because it is very difficult to stop these amazing players,” said Lobera. Which is why he was not happy at Mohun Bagan “going back, back, back” and inviting pressure.