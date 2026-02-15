Bagan ease into ISL12 with 2-0 win

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant again got a goal in added time from a central defender against Kerala Blasters. Last season, it was Alberto Rodriguez whose screamer made the difference in an exciting 3-2 win at home. Tom Aldred’s header on Saturday merely served to buttress a dominant performance from the defending champions who eased into the new Indian Super League (ISL) season with a 2-0 win.

Through the months leading to this, a time when uncertainty was the only certainty about the top tier of men’s club football, Jamie Maclaren showed he has lost none of his sharpness. In 2024-25, he scored 12 goals including the season’s last on April 12. This time, the Australian needed 36 minutes to open his and the competition’s account after turning Aibanbha Dohling the wrong way was his first shot on target.

That Abhishek Tekcham, one of the ISL champions’ new signings, played a part in the goal and Dimitrios Petratos provided the assist made it a good evening for the 29,110 who came to the Salt Lake stadium for the first match of the new season.

Maclaren’s goal came just after the water break. Before Kerala Blasters could refocus and batten down the hatches, Tekcham burst through and found Petratos who squared to Maclaren. Had Maclaren missed, Robson would have taken the shot as Mohun Bagan outnumbered Kerala Blasters in their penalty area. Switching from right back to left to accommodate Amey Ranawade, Tekcham got off to a good start in the league with his new team.

With only 14 days of preparation and with all of their five foreigners new to the side, Kerala Blasters decided that the best way to combat Mohun Bagan was to sit back. But for a Mehtab Singh mispass that Ebindas Y intercepted and sent Victor Bertmeu on goal, they couldn’t test Vishal Kaith in Mohun Bagan’s goal. French forward Kevin Yoke brought energy into the attack but lacked support.

So, Mohun Bagan had most of the ball, just as new coach Sergio Lobera would have wanted, forced eight corner-kicks before half-time and had Sachin Suresh making two regulation saves off Robson. Comfortable on the ball, the Brazilian is another new signing whose arrival has meant Mohun Bagan channel their attack through Petratos. It has also meant shifting Liston Colaco to the wide right position. A free-kick that was too close to Suresh and a shot from range were the highlights of Colaco’s evening, one where he didn’t look as comfortable in his new role as Petratos.

Maclaren’s replacement Aldred scored off a free header off a free-kick from Anirudh Thapa in the sixth minute of second-half added time.

Two months and a day after the humiliation and hurt of Lionel Messi’s visit to the city, football returned to the Salt Lake stadium. Scars remain of that December damage but the mood on Saturday was one of celebration. Drum rolls and chants of “Joy Mohun Bagan” rang through the evening and forgotten was Mohun Bagan playing hooky in Asia for the second time in as many seasons. Football’s back and what’s not to like about that.