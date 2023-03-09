Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan play out goalless draw

Both teams hit the framework once and had goalkeepers producing excellent saves. This was a clash between two of the stingiest teams in ISL 2022-23 — both have 11 clean sheets — and so chances were few at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. It led to the first leg of the semi-final between defending champions Hyderabad FC and serial semi-finalists ATK Mohun Bagan ending 0-0 on Thursday. The return leg is at Salt Lake stadium on Monday.

“Playing 0-0 at home, you can’t be happy,” Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez told the official broadcasters while accepting that his team have had more wins (seven) on the road than at home. “They are the champions and it is difficult to win here,” said ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando. Having won nine times in Kolkata this term, including one against Hyderabad FC, Ferrando too wouldn’t mind the result.

Playing every bit the away team, ATK Mohun Bagan sat deep and sought space behind Hyderabad FC full backs. It didn’t happen but they ended the first half with the best chance. The first was a 35th minute free-kick from Dimitri Petratos that Manvir Singh headed square but, under pressure and from almost on the goalline, Pritam Kotal shinned it into the horizontal.

Working the right channel more through Mohammad Yasir, Hyderabad FC were quicker off the blocks and in the 11th minute, it needed a save from Vishal Kaith so good to deny Joel Chianese’s header that the forward was left touching his forehead in disbelief. Javier Siverio’s header was too close to Kaith and then, Subhasish Bose had to stretch to stroke the ball out of Chianese’s reach.

Yasir’s piledriver thudded into the upright in the 55th minute but after half-time too, the visitors could have scored. Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh blocked both efforts but Ashish Rai and Manvir Singh could have done better by passing to better-placed teammates. Hyderabad FC introduced Bartholomew Ogbeche on the hour mark but marshalled by Slavko Damjanovic, ATK Mohun Bagan’s backline kept ISL’s highest goalscorer quiet.

