I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the togetherness of the team had never been in doubt as the Reds halted a run of four defeats in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.
Curtis Jones dedicated his goal to absent Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, whose father died in a drowning accident in Brazil earlier this week.
Klopp hailed the victory as "very important" for Liverpool's hopes of staying in contact with the clubs at the top of the table.
The defending champions remain in sixth place, 19 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and two points behind West Ham for a UEFA Champions League spot.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg
- Bayer Leverkusen slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlético Madrid wins again, stays 5 points ahead in Spain
- An own-goal by Alfonso Pedraza in the first half and a goal by forward João Félix in the second helped Atlético end a three-game winless streak and rebuild its lead over second-place Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to end EPL losing run
- A series of fine first-half saves from Sheffield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kept the defending champions at bay in the first half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away
- A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City beat Bagan 2-0, book AFC Champions League spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury
- Pedri has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC says it will cease operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kylian Mbappe nets double as PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' away day blues continue as Verona earn draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have got talent, I needed time to show it, says Hyderabad FC’s Liston Colaco
- Young Goan talks about why he moved and how his first proper season in Indian Super League has gone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona sink Sevilla to keep title chase alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox