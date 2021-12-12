Home / Sports / Football / Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in ''300 club''
football

Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in ''300 club''

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the '300 club' in style scoring a bicycle kick in stoppage-time to rescue a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan against Udinese.
Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in ''300 club''
Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in ''300 club''
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Rome

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became only third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score 300 goals in Europe's top five leagues.

Ibrahimovic joined the '300 club' in style scoring a bicycle kick in stoppage-time to rescue a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan against Udinese.

He now has 73 goals in two stints in Milan, 57 more for city rivals Inter and 23 for Juventus in Serie A, 113 goals for PSG in Ligue 1, 18 for Man Utd in the Premier League and 16 for Barcelona in La Liga.

The 40-year-old has scored league goals in total in his career, including 16 for his first club Malmo, 35 for Ajax and 53 for MLS side LA Galaxy. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zlatan ibrahimovic lionel messi cristiano ronaldo + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out