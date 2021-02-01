Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation
The Italian soccer federation prosecutor on Monday opened an investigation into last week’s spat between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Romelu Lukaku.
Referee Paolo Valeri was called in for questioning by prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné to explain the punishment handed out during the Italian Cup quarterfinal.
There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimović and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards. The confrontation between the former Manchester United teammates continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained.
Ibrahimović was later shown another yellow card after the break for a hard tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov and sent off, leaving his team with 10 players.
Lukaku’s Inter Milan beat Ibrahimović’s AC Milan 2-1.
Both players were given one-match suspensions by the league judge on Friday, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons.
Ibrahimović’s suspension was because of the two yellow cards and his subsequent sending off, while Lukaku’s suspension was for accumulated cards.
Lukaku will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Juventus on Tuesday, while Ibrahimović will have to sit out his next match in the competition.
- The 18-year-old Spaniard who is enjoying an excellent first season at Barcelona grew up absorbing all the Iniesta he could find, watching games at the fan club founded by his grandfather back home on the island of Tenerife.
- Kerala Blasters led through goals from Gary Hooper (14th minute) and Costa Nhamoinesu (51st) before a strike from Marcelinho (59th) and a brace from Krishna (65th, 87th) helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback.
- Leeds remain in 12th, behind Southampton on goal difference, while Leicester are third with 39 points.
- The 24-year-old, who had fallen out of favour under Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, is to boost Leverkusen's attacking power, with the Bundesliga club struggling recently.
- Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for Hyderabad FC.
