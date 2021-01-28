I-League: Indian Arrows aim to grab points against Chennai City FC

A stoppage-time goal in their previous match giving them their first points of the I-League season, Indian Arrows would look for another positive result when they face a struggling Chennai City FC here on Friday.

The All India Football Federation's developmental side struck the equaliser in the injury time against Aizawl FC on Sunday to collect their first points in four matches.

That must have given the Arrows some confidence boost and they must be fancying their chances against former champions Chennai City who have won just once and lost twice so far.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam said, "Our strength is our fighting spirit. The team has already progressed in a lot of ways but still, there is room for improvement.

"We are improving match by match and the boys will continue to grow as the season progresses," he added.

Venkatesh wants his side to show the fighting spirit against Chennai City FC too.

“All games are equally important in the league and a positive result will give us more confidence and motivation. We are looking forward to the next game and want to keep our spirits high by grabbing some points. It will be challenging for us.”

On the other hand, a 0-2 loss to TRAU FC in their previous match pushed Chennai City down to tenth in the I-League table and they would be desperate to turn their losing streak around.

“We lacked concentration in the matches and the players are still getting used to the system as we have a lot of new players. We are a work in progress and as the league will go on, we will only get better,” head coach Satyasagara said.

“The silver lining is we created a lot of chances. We were not clinical in front of the goal and that is why we suffered losses but come tomorrow, we cannot do that. It is very important to get a win to keep our morale up.”