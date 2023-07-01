India vs Lebanon Live Updates, SAFF Championship semifinal: IND 0-0 LEB, 2nd half underway
India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India lock horns with Lebanon at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
India vs Lebanon Live Updates, SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal: India lock horns with Lebanon in the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. India have so far remained unbeaten at the tournament and finished second on the Group A table. The Blue Tigers kicked-off the tournament with a resounding 4-0 victory over Pakistan, and followed it up with a 2-0 win over Nepal. Their final match ended in a 1-1 draw against Kuwait. Coming to this clash, India are without their head coach Igor Stimac due to the red card he received in the match against Kuwait. Sandesh Jhingan too misses from the heart of defence. Follow the LIVE updates of India vs Lebanon semifinal in Bengaluru:
- Jul 01, 2023 09:17 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: Attacks coming from both sides
Another good attack by Lebanon, this time from the left. The player passes the ball through Indian player's leg to find their captain Hassan Maatouk, who takes an attempt from inside the box. However, his shot sails over the crossbar.
India take a freekick moments later, a low cross which is not cleared by the Lebanon player. The ball goes and hit another player and the entire Indian unit along with the stadium shouts “handball” but the referee doesn't think so. India 0-0 Lebanon (86')
- Jul 01, 2023 09:12 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: Good play by Akash Mishra
A good interception by Akash Mishra as Lebanon try to build an attack from the right. He then plays it to Rohit Kumar, who then plays it to captain Sunil Chhetri.
Chhetri then tries to send it towards the flank, where Kuruniyan was running but plays it out. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (80')
- Jul 01, 2023 09:06 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: India make three changes
A good display by Kuruniyan on the left flank, from where he also plays a cross, which is cleared away for a throw-in.
OUT: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Subasish Bose
IN: Akash Mishra, Naorem Mahesh, Rohit Kumar
INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (73')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:59 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: Lebanon look to threaten
Lebanon's Zein Farran makes an excellent run from the right, and cuts into the middle as he dribbles past a few players. However, his attempt from outside the box is wayward as it flies towards the corner flag.
Lebanon builds another attack but that too ends in a goalkick. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (68')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:51 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: Good setup by Anwar
A good ball by Anwar from the deep towards Kuruniyan on the left, he plays it to Thapa in the middle, who could have taken an attempt at the goal, but passes it to Chhangte on the right. He dribbles and takes a shot at the goal but with very less power as the Lebanon goalkeeper makes a comfortable save. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (59')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:49 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: India make their 1st substitute
Lebanon's Hussein Zein is receiving treatment near the centreline.
India too make their first substitution as Pritam Kotal makes way for Nikhil Poojary. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (57')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:45 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: Substitution
Lebanon make a substitution as Ali Markabawi, who was on a yellow card, makes way for Karim Darwich. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (54')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:43 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: Quick freekick
An excellent one two between Kuruniyan and Subhasish, but the former is taken down at the halfline. Subhasish runs with the ball and he too is taken down as referee blows his whistle.
Slight argument as no cards were shown, following which India take a quick freekick but nothing comes out of it. India 0-0 Lebanon (51')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:39 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: Crucial interception
Lebanon build some good passes, but the ball is eventually stolen by crucial interception by Thapa at the edge of India's D.
The ball is then rolled forward but Sunil Chhetri is stopped by the Lebanon player, who pulls his jersey on the process. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (47')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:34 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: 2nd half underway
The players make their way to their respective halves. Lebanon gets the ball rolling as second half gets underway. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (2nd half underway)
- Jul 01, 2023 08:20 PM IST
India vs Lebanon LIVE updates: Thapa takes a strong challenge
Anirudh Thapa takes a strong challenge right at the halflime and immediately goes in the ground. Physio's rush but no card has been shown.
The referee then blows the whistle to bring an end to the first half. India 0-0 Lebanon (1st half)
- Jul 01, 2023 08:16 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Added time
Five minutes have been added in the first half as it remains goallless. But what a half it has been so far.
- Jul 01, 2023 08:13 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Excellent save
Now it's Lebanon's turn as they get a freekick on the edge of the box, towards the right. They take an excellent freekick towards the top corner of the post but Gurpreet makes an equally good save to keep the scoreline as it is. India 0-0 Lebanon (42')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:11 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Freekick right on the edge of the box
Subhasish Bose and a Lebanon player tussle hard for the ball on the left side of the box, following which both players goes down. Subhasish gets up and there is a bit of shoving before he is separated from the crowd. The freekick has been awarded to India.
Lebanon player Hussein Zein, who went down, still lies and is then taken behind by the physios.
India take a low freekick but fail to convert it into a goal as the D was overcrowded. India 0-0 Lebanon (38')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:04 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Goalless at the moment
We've crossed the half hour mark and it stays goalless at the moment.
The Indian subsitutes are warming up behind the Lebanon goalpost. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (32')
- Jul 01, 2023 08:00 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: An ambitious attempt
An ambitious attempt by Anwar Ali from the centre and it slightly troubles the Lebanon keeper, who collects it in second attempt. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (28')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:58 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Yellow card
Ali Markabawi is shown a yellow card as he angrily throws the ball on the ground.
Moments later Sahal Abdul Samad faces a strong challenge and he falls on the ground. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (27')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:56 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Another freekick
Another freekick, this time it was Thapa who was tackled. Pritam Kotal takes the setpiece, but no threat to the opposition. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (25')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:55 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Freekick
Sahal is tripped by Hasan Srour, slightly below the D. Thapa steps up for the freekick, an Indian player in the crowded D connects it with his head, but fails to find the target. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (23')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:52 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Excellent ball by Subhasish
An excellent ball comes from the left flank by Subhasish Bose and it finds Chhangte on the far corner and he connects it with his head but only for a side netting. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (19')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:49 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: What a ball by Chhetri
India are slowly getting their grip in the contest, building the attack.
Meanwhile, Chhetri, who is playing a bit deep, runs with the ball from the center, plays an excellent through to Jeaskosn Singh, who tries to find Kuruniyan instead of taking an attempt at the goal. Kuruniyan says he should have taken a shot instead as the linesman raise his flag for off-side. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (16')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:44 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: What has happened so far
Apart from one cross from the right by Chhangte, India have so far remained quiet in the opposition's D. Lebanon has been the one attacking the most. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (14')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:41 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Yellow card
The referee makes the first booking of the night as Mehtab Singh is shown a yellow card.
The freekick is easily cleared. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (10')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:38 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Save by Gurpreet
A tackle against Nader Matar by Anirudh Thapa, following which he goes down on the ground.
Sunil Chhetri shows sportsmanship and lifts the player up.
Meanwhile, there was another attack from the right, which is excellently saved by Gurpreet Sandhu, sending the ball for a corner. The corner is then cleared by Anwar Ali. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (8')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:34 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Lebanon miss opportunity
It's India who get the ball rolling. But the first attack comes from Lebanon as a dangerous cross is played the right flank, and it finds Nader Matar unmarked inside the D. He takes the shoot on the bounce, but no control as the ball sails over the corssbar.
The attack came within the starting minute. INDIA 0-0 LEBANON (1')
- Jul 01, 2023 07:30 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: The atmosphere is electrifying
The national anthems are done, Lebanon players take their position, Indian players form a huddle, before dispersing to their respective positions.
And we must say the atmosphere is electrifying.
- Jul 01, 2023 07:24 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Pre-match rituals
Crowd erupts “Chhetri Chhetri, and it is soon followed by “India India” chants as players get ready for the pre-match rituals.
- Jul 01, 2023 07:10 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Warm-ups are done
The pre-match warmups are over and players from both sides walk back towards the tunnel. Kick-off in a few minutes.
- Jul 01, 2023 07:07 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: India's recent matches against Lebanon
India and Lebanon have already met twice this month, which was at the Intercontinental Cup.
The first encounter ended in a goalless stalemate, the second, which was the Intercontinental final, was won by India 2-0.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:56 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Lebanon Starting XI
Mehdi Khalil, Hassan Maatouk, Mahdi Zein, Hussein Zein, Ali Markabawi, Hasan Srour, George Melki, Nader Matar, Mouhammed Ali Dhaini, Walid Shour, Zein Al Farran
- Jul 01, 2023 06:53 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: India Starting XI
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sunil Chhetri, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ashique Kuruniyan
- Jul 01, 2023 06:51 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Lebanon players join pre-match warmup
Lebanon players are also out in the field, doing their drills.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:47 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Pre-match warm-up
The Indian players are in the middle and are engaged in pre-match warmups. They were welcomed with loud cheers and it will get louder as supporters are still reaching the venue.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:40 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Mahesh Gawli is the first one to walk out
India's assistant coach Mahesh Gawli, who will be managing the unit tonight from the technical area has arrived in the middle.
The referees have arrived too and are jogging at the moment.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:13 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Calm before the storm
A calm before the storm as Sree Kanteerava gets ready for the India vs Lebanon semifinal, which is next.
The field has been sprinkled with waters, music is getting louder as everyone anticipates a India vs Kuwait final.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:55 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Kuwait enter finals
Another scuffle on the field after the match between Bangladesh and Kuwait, which the latter won 1-0 after 120 minutes of play.
Bangladesh did play good football but it was Abdullah AMAA Albloushi's goal which made all the difference.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:41 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Full house expected
Leaving that match, the Indian supporters have already started arriving at the venue. Expecting the atmosphere to be vibrant and the stadiums packed.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:39 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Who will India meet in the final
Who will India meet in the final is yet to be decided. The first semifinal is underway and surprisingly Bangladesh held favourites Kuwait 0-0 till the 90 minutes. Bangladesh, however, conceded a goal in the first half of the 30-minutes extra time.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:32 PM IST
India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal match between India and Lebanon. The match is being played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore and the kick-off is at 7:30. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match.