Watch: India vs Maldives full match highlights as Sunil Chhetri scores on international comeback

Sunil Chhetri made a successful return to international football, scoring on his comeback in a 3-0 friendly vs Maldives, in Shillong on Wednesday. Chhetri, who is already 40-years-old, retired from international football last year, but was recalled by head coach Manolo Marquez ahead of the international window. Sunil Chhetri made his international comeback on Thursday.(Twitter (@IndianFootball))

Wearing the captain’s armband, Chhetri was included in the playing XI. Rahul Bheke gave India the lead in the 35th-minute, and then Liston Colaco scored the second in the 66th-minute. Meanwhile, Chhetri scored the third with a glancing header in the 77th-minute, bagging his 95th international goal, and then was substituted for Irfan Yadwad in the 82nd-minute.

Full match highlights of India vs Maldives:

All three of India’s goals came via headers off corner kicks.

Explaining his decision to recall Chhetri, Marquez had earlier said, “He is the Indian player with the most goals this season. It doesn't matter if a player is 20, 40, or my grandfather at 87. If they are in better shape, they will be here. The national team is not about developing players. Developed players have to arrive here. The main team needs to win games. And if we need to win games, we need to call players who are in better shape.”

India take on Bangladesh in the first match of their AFC Asian Cup qualification campaign.

For India, it will be a tough test, and they will need to forget their past dominance over their neighbours. The Bangladesh national team has included Hamza Choudhury in the roster, who switched international allegiance after approval from FIFA.

He reached Bangladesh amid much fan fare and the 27-year-old will be looking to use his experience in the Premier League to his advantage. Unlike his defensive roles for club, he could take up a more offensive position for Bangladesh, and his strength, versatility could be a huge weapon. Meanwhile, if he plays as a defensive midfielder or even as right-back, it will be harder for Chhetri and Co. to penetrate past the Bangladesh backline, or even win the midfield battle.