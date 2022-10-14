India vs Morocco Live Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: IND 0-0 MAR at half-time
India vs Morocco Live Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: The hosts have managed to keep the visitors from scoring a goal but have also looked bereft of ideas in attack. Follow live score and updates of IND vs MAR football match here.
India vs Morocco Live Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: India have put up a far better show on Friday than they did against the USA in their opening match. Morocco have been far more composed on the ball but they have seldom threatened the Indian goalkeeper with their superior possession. Conversely, India have struggled to string together a move once they get the ball. They have done well in defending set pieces and will now look to hold on to this scoreline in the second half and win a point at least.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 14, 2022 08:48 PM IST
India vs Morocco Live score: HALF TIME! IND 0-0 MAR
A fascinating first half. India survive a period of sustained pressure from Morocco towards the end of that first half. There was a point when a spill from Melody almost led to India conceding one.
Oct 14, 2022 08:41 PM IST
IND vs MAR, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live: 40' - India 0-0 Morocco
Shilky Devi becomes the first Indian player to get a yellow card tonight. She is the second overall though, with Zouhir having gone into the book earlier. More of the same so far, Morocco showing some more composure than India on the ball but not really able to do much with their position.
Oct 14, 2022 08:33 PM IST
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live score: 33' - IND 0-0 MAR
A first shot on target from Morocco, albeit a rather simple one for Melody to collect. Djennah Cherif takes a shot from well outside the box, about 30 yards away and it floats safely into the hands of the Indian goalkeeper.
Oct 14, 2022 08:32 PM IST
India vs Morocco, FIFA U17 WWC live: 30 mins gone, India 0-0 Morocco
The players take a cooling break. Dennerby is barking orders at his wards, they have played well so far compared to what they did against the USA but Dennerby would certainly want them to be better in attack. There were moments when players would clear the ball away blindly from defence, only to give the ball back to the opposition. India have been good so far and Dennerby wants them to raise their level further.
Oct 14, 2022 08:27 PM IST
India vs Morocco Live score: 26' - IND 0-0 MAR
Both teams unable to hold on to the ball too much. Neha makes her way to the byline on the left and manages to square it, Morocco clear it. This is certainly a much more well-fought contest than the match against the US and the Indians' pace while running at defenders is causing the Moroccans a lot of issues.
Oct 14, 2022 08:19 PM IST
IND vs MAR, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live: 19' - Close shave for India!
Big chance there for Morocco to score their first goal of the tournament. Goalkeeper Melody Chanu comes off the line to not allow Said to get on the ball all alone inside the box. But the ball goes to another Moroccan player, India do well to cover her while Chanu got back into position, the ball went out of the box again and a shot is fired in by Zouhir, it hits the cross bar and goes off. That is a let off and a half for India.
Oct 14, 2022 08:17 PM IST
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live score: 15 mins gone, India 0-0 Morocco
India certainly are causing some problems to the Moroccan defence but they seem just a bit too eager to get the ball ahead which is not really allowing them to string up moves. The hosts have look good though.
Oct 14, 2022 08:11 PM IST
India vs Morocco, FIFA U17 WWC live: 11' - IND 0-0 MAR
India starting to look good now. They win a free kick about 40 yards away on the right hand. Neha whips the ball into the crowd inside the box, it was a dangerous delivery but no one coming at the end of it for some reason. The ball bounces right in the middle of the crowd and goes out.
Oct 14, 2022 08:08 PM IST
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live score: 8' - Chance for India!
Morocco caught napping near their box as Anita Kumar snaffles the ball and dribbles into the box. She then tries to square it and the ball is kicked out for a corner, which comes to nothing. A scare there for Morocco.
Oct 14, 2022 08:06 PM IST
IND vs MAR, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live: 5 mins gone, IND 0-0 MAR
Morocco have won a free kick after centre forward Hajar Said was held up. It was a fair distance away and so tried a routine which didn't quite come off. Nothing much to report apart from that, Morocco have had more possession but haven't been able to make a real threat.
Oct 14, 2022 08:01 PM IST
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live score: Morocco kick off the match!
India are attacking from left to right wearing their home sky blue kit. Morocco are in their usual white and reds as well.
Oct 14, 2022 08:00 PM IST
India vs Morocco, FIFA U17 WWC live: Formations
Dennerby has stuck with the 4-2-3-1 he deployed against USA, just a couple of changes in the personnel. Morocco coach Anthony Rimasson has also used a 4-2-3-1.
Oct 14, 2022 07:58 PM IST
India vs Morocco Live score: Morocco lineup
Starting XI: Wissal Titah (GK), El Assaoui, El Ghazouani, Nadia Bennasou, Hajar Said, Doha el Madani, Samya Masnaoui, Dania Boussatta, Djennah Cherif, Mina el Hamzaoui, Yasmine Zouhair
Substitutes: Louisa Derbali (GK), Hiba Karami, Lina Nabila Aich, Kenza Laksiri, Dania Mrabti, Kamilia et Tayyeby, Houda Elmestour, Ameerah Jo Maamry, Ambre Basser-Drunet, Iman El Hannachi
Oct 14, 2022 07:57 PM IST
IND vs MAR, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live: National anthems
Right, the two teams have walked out at the Kalinga Stadium and the national anthems are being played out. Seconds away from kick off now.
Oct 14, 2022 07:51 PM IST
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live score: India lineup
Thomas Dennerby makes three changes to the Indian lineup from the game against the USA.
Starting XI: Melody Chanu (GK), Naketa, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon (C), Kajal, Kajol d'Souza, Babina Devi Lisham, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda, Neha, Anita Kumari
Substitutes: Monalisha (GK), Anjali Munda (GK), Varshika, Purnima Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Lavanya Upadhyay, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Sudha Anita Tirkey, Rejiya Devi Laishram
Oct 14, 2022 07:42 PM IST
India vs Morocco, FIFA U17 WWC live: The United States press
No, we are not talking about the newspapers in the USA but rather, how they pressed the Indian defence to submission in that first match. India's defence, particularly centre back Purnima Kumari and left back Shubhangi Singh got tangled in all kinds of problems because of it. Morocco's number 9 Yasmine Zouhir caused a lot of problems to the Brazilians in a similar manner and so the Indian defence can experience another difficult night.
Oct 14, 2022 07:28 PM IST
India vs Morocco Live score: Morocco's first match
Morocco lost their first match 1-0 to Brazil. It was a closely fought contest and in the end Brazil finally prevailed over the Morrocan defence.
Oct 14, 2022 07:22 PM IST
IND vs MAR, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live: The Dennerby Code
"Don't be afraid, just play." This is what coach Thomas Dennerby had to say to his wards. He remained confident going into this game, Morocco are certainly not as difficult a team to face as the USA, who have the best system in the world in women's football. "When I watched the game between Brazil and Morocco, my personal feeling was that the game was played at a little bit lower pace," he said.
Oct 14, 2022 07:17 PM IST
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Live score: The tournament thus far
Eight games have been played so far between 16 countries accross the east and west coasts of India. A number of top teams have enjoyed big wins, which conversely means that India are not alone in having suffered a big defeat early on.
Oct 14, 2022 07:09 PM IST
India vs Morocco, FIFA U17 WWC live: Hello and welcome!
It was never going to be pretty. Almost every team in this tournament would have at least eight years on the Indian players as far as experience of playing this sport competitively goes on an average. In the way that the global average for professional football players to start playing in countries that tend to qualify for any World Cup is about 3-5 years old whereas in India, that average age increases to 7-9 years old. The development becomes even more skewed in the case of women's football because of the lack of any real structure on that front in the country for so many years. In this game, India have a chance at avoiding another rout. Considering the sheer disadvantage they have on so many levels, a good show from them is to be applauded.