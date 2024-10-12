India vs Vietnam live streaming: When and where to watch football on TV and online

India take on Vietnam in an international friendly in Nam Dinh, on Saturday. India head coach Manolo Marquez will be seeking his first win, in what was initially planned as a tri-nation tournament before Lebanon withdrew. Since Marquez's arrival, India have played two matches, drawing against Mauritius and losing 0-3 to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup last month. India face Vietnam on Saturday.

India are ranked 126th in the FIFA rankings, and Vietnam are 116th. In 2004, Vietnam defeated India 1-2 in the LG Cup then in 2010, a Sunil Chhetri hat-trick saw India clinch a 3-1 victory. In 2022 Vietnam defeated India 3-0.

Speaking ahead of the match, Marquez said, "It's obviously very good for us to play here in Vietnam. They are a team who have qualified for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers in the past and we know about their development in recent years. They will be a difficult opponent for us, but I think it will be equally tough for them too."

"Obviously, physically we are better than when we were in pre-season. There are still some players who are performing well but they are not here. We're still in the beginning of the season. I don't want to talk much about the ones who are not here.

"If you speak with 20 people, all of them will give you a different list. We called these players because we think they are the best to play against Vietnam," he added.

When will the India vs Vietnam football match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football match will take place at 4:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 12).

Where will the India vs Vietnam football match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football match will take place at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Vietnam.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs Vietnam football match?

The live telecast of India vs Vietnam football match won't be available on television in India.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Vietnam football match?

The India vs Vietnam football match will be live streamed in India via Fancode, and on VFF's YouTube channel too.