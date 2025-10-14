India's AFC Asian Cup 2027 hopes dashed, Khalid Jamil's men squander chances in 1-2 loss to Singapore

A stunned Sunil Chhetri sat in disbelief. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu hung his head as low as possible as the Indian football team's hopes of making the AFC Asian Cup 2027 were dashed after they lost the return leg home fixture to Singapore 1-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao (Goa) on Tuesday. India lose to Singapore(AIFF)

Khalid Jamil's men desperately needed a win to keep their slim chances alive in Group C after they drew 1-1 with Singapore in the away fixture. But they failed to hold on to the lead. India stood last in the four-team group with two points in four outings.

India started on a positive note with Lallianzuala Chhangte managing a ripper of a left-footer to put the Blue Tigers ahead in the 14th minute of the outing, but what followed was a similar script of squandered chances and what-ifs.

India were clearly the dominant side in the first half but the hosts missed multiple chances to extend their lead and put more pressure on the visitors.

Song Uiyoung equalised in the dying moments of the first half, which changed the complexion of the match.

“Lack of concentration,” said India head coach Jamil when asked to pinpoint the reasons behind yet another disappointing show. “We need to concentrate better. We were ahead in the first half, but a lapse in concentration allowed them to score a goal just before the first half,” he added.

Song Uiyoung found the back of the net again in the 58th minute as Singapore took the lead, which proved to be enough as India's desperate attempts to score an equaliser went in vain in the last 30 minutes of the match.

Desperate for an equaliser, India head coach Khali Jamil made plenty of changes, bringing Rahim Ali and Udanta Singh in place of Liston Colaco and Sunil Chhetri.

Brandon Fernandes missed out on a great chance to restore parity for India on the 90th minute after excellent work from Udanta Singh and Rahul Bheke, but he hit the ball wide with his weaker foot with the goal at his mercy.