Inter Milan go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina
- Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points.
Inter Milan moved top of the Serie A standings with a comfortable 2-0 win at Fiorentina thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Ivan Perisic on Friday. Inter took the lead when Barella curled a stunning strike into the net beyond the despairing dive of goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski in the 31st minute.
A brilliant double save from Inter keeper Samir Handanovic then kept his side ahead at the end of the first half, and those stops proved crucial as the visitors doubled their advantage seven minutes after the interval through Perisic.
Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points, one ahead of rivals AC Milan who host Crotone on Sunday. Fiorentina stay 12th on 22 points.
"We had a good match, but we should have scored more goals and closed the game out earlier," Perisic told Sky Sport Italia. "But we are there, in first place, and that's all that counts. We must always now play each game as if it were our last. We can no longer make mistakes."
Antonio Conte was forced to watch from the stands as the Inter coach served the final game of a touchline ban, but he will have been impressed by his side's start to the match Barella was denied by a super save from Dragowski early on before he scored, with his latest strike meaning he has been involved in eight league goals this season - three goals and five assists - a record for him in a Serie A campaign.
The 36-year-old Handanovic's intervention to deny the hosts an equaliser snuffed out the only big chance Fiore created, with the game put to bed by Croatia international Perisic.
Romelu Lukaku and substitute Lautaro Martinez should have added a third, but their profligacy mattered little as Inter secured a third win in their last four league games along with their fourth successive Serie A clean sheet.
Bayern Munich leave for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0
Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears
Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game
Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.
Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus
The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.
Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case
Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
Chelsea defender Silva an injury doubt for Sheffield United game
UEFA has plan for expanded Champions League with new format
Modest Tuchel plays down his impact after statement win for Chelsea
Germany bars Liverpool from coming for the Champions League game
Tuchel gets better of Mourinho as Chelsea beat Tottenham
Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League
Arteta calls on social media firms to help stop online abuse of players
Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca
Man City restore lead at top with routine win at Burnley
