Inter Milan vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL semi-finals 2nd leg?

Inter take on Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, with the winner taking on one of Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final in Istanbul. It was the worst possible outcome for Milan, designated as the home team for the first leg despite San Siro playing host to both games, with the only advantage having more of their own fans present to watch Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swing the tie heavily in Inter’s favour very early in proceedings. Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal(AP)

It was the fastest Milan had ever gone two goals behind in a Champions League match, with the only plus point on the night for the Rossoneri being that they at least didn’t concede more. Inter will be confident of completing the job in the second leg, having beaten Milan three times this season across three different competitions. Should they win on the night, it will be just the second time they have beaten their rivals four times in one season, previously doing so in the 1973-74 season.

Despite technically being able to play the away leg in their home stadium, Milan have an uphill task. Only one team has ever come back from losing a UEFA Champions League semi-final by two or more goals to advance. Rafael Leao is expected to start for Milan after missing the first leg due to injury.

When will the Inter vs Milan game be played in the UEFA Champions League?

The Inter Milan vs AC Milan game is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Inter vs Milan game of the Champions League be played?

Inter Milan will host AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Inter vs Milan game in India?

All games of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Inter vs Milan in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League games on SonyLIV.

