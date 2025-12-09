Inter Milan vs Liverpool Champions League Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch INT vs LIV live on TV and online

Liverpool will take on Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League. (AFP) Champions League 2025-26: Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the fixture between Liverpool and Inter Milan. Liverpool will aim to put their poor run of form behind them when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. However, the task would not be that easy as Inter have been playing some solid football of late. Inter Milan might have lost their last European match against Atlético Madrid, but they are still in fourth place in the standings. On the other hand, Liverpool are languishing in the playoff zone after registering three wins and two defeats.

If Inter Milan are to register a victory over Liverpool, then they will take a significant step towards direct qualification for the last 16 without having to go through the playoffs. On the other hand, the Reds are battling some severe off-field issues after striker Mohamed Salah made public comments about the club and manager Arne Slot.

After being made to sit on the bench for the third time in a row, Salah alleged that the club threw him “under the bus”. The Reds, who won the Premier League last season, are currently in eighth place in the English competition with 23 points from 16 games. Salah's comments have also led to him being left out of the squad for the Champions League match against Inter.

Liverpool have been performing better in the Champions League as compared to the Premier League. However, the fixture against Inter Milan would be another kettle of fish, and the Reds can expect to be taken to the limit.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool

When will the Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool take place?

The Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool will take place on Wednesday, December 10, at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool take place?

The Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool will take place at San Siro in Milan.

Which channels will broadcast the Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool?

The Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool will be broadcast live by the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool?

The Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Liverpool will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.