Iran receives major travel relief from US before must-win FIFA World Cup match

The US has eased its restrictions on the Iranian national football team and has granted the Asian side an extra day to prepare for its upcoming FIFA World Cup match, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson. Iran's upcoming match will be held in Seattle on Friday, and the team has been allowed to come into the US two days before the match. Iran face Egypt in their final group stage game. (Getty Images via AFP)

The team will still need to leave shortly after the game, as the overall security measures and protocols remain the same.

Also Read: Djed Spence appears to snub Thomas Partey in awkward handshake moment, Ghana coach denies claims: ‘Did not happen’

"For the Iranian team's third match in Seattle on June 26, the team has been permitted to come into the US two days before the match," a department spokesperson said.

“The Iran team will still be required to leave the day the match ends. The overall security measures and protocol are the same. We remain committed to providing the safest tournament possible for players, staff, and fans alike.”

Earlier, the Iranian team was informed that it could arrive 24 hours before each of its first two matches. Their training base is in Tijuana, Mexico. After Iran's opening game against New Zealand, head coach Amir Ghalenoei claimed that his side was the 'most oppressed team' at the tournament.

Meanwhile, the federation has also maintained that it planned to file a complaint with FIFA over its travel restrictions.

Iran's Alireza Jahanbaksh said recently, "We don't ask for much. We just ask for the same procedure as for all the other 47 teams."

"Hopefully we can bring everyone who is involved and help us with us."

Iran faces Egypt in its final group-stage game. Meanwhile, Egypt's plans to travel directly from Vancouver to Seattle were turned down by local authorities, according to reports.

"The security authorities refused the team's request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team's delegation will return to the city of Spokane," a statement by the Egyptian FA claimed.