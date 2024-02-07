ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score
ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Bengaluru v/s Chennaiyin match. Results of the game for now Bengaluru 0: Chennaiyin 0
- Feb 07, 2024 07:41 PM IST10' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: free kick won
Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 07, 2024 07:41 PM IST10' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Shivaldo Singh (Bengaluru FC).Feb 07, 2024 07:39 PM IST9' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Bengaluru FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.Feb 07, 2024 07:33 PM IST2' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Shields.Feb 07, 2024 07:31 PM IST1' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Suresh Singh (Bengaluru FC).Feb 07, 2024 07:31 PM IST1' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: free kick won
Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 07, 2024 07:30 PM ISTISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 07, 2024 06:33 PM ISTISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: lineup
Bengaluru Starting XI -: Harsh Patre, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Francisco Javier Hernández González, Shivaldo Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ryan Williams, Chinglensana Konsham, Nikhil Poojary. Chennaiyin Starting XI -: Aakash Sangwan, Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Rafael Schuler Crivellaro, Mobashir Rahman, Debjit Majumder, Rahim AliFeb 07, 2024 06:32 PM ISTISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bengaluru and Chennaiyin. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bengaluru home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
