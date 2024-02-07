 ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score | Hindustan Times
ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score

Feb 07, 2024 07:41 PM IST
ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Bengaluru v/s Chennaiyin match. Results of the game for now Bengaluru 0: Chennaiyin 0

Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Bengaluru and Chennaiyin at Bengaluru's home ground. The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Bengaluru 0: Chennaiyin 0

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 07, 2024 07:41 PM IST
    10' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: free kick won

    Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 07, 2024 07:41 PM IST
    10' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Shivaldo Singh (Bengaluru FC).

  • Feb 07, 2024 07:39 PM IST
    9' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Bengaluru FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  • Feb 07, 2024 07:33 PM IST
    2' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Rahim Ali (Chennaiyin FC) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Shields.

  • Feb 07, 2024 07:31 PM IST
    1' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Suresh Singh (Bengaluru FC).

  • Feb 07, 2024 07:31 PM IST
    1' ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: free kick won

    Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 07, 2024 07:30 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 07, 2024 06:33 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score: lineup

    Bengaluru Starting XI -: Harsh Patre, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Francisco Javier Hernández González, Shivaldo Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ryan Williams, Chinglensana Konsham, Nikhil Poojary. Chennaiyin Starting XI -: Aakash Sangwan, Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Rafael Schuler Crivellaro, Mobashir Rahman, Debjit Majumder, Rahim Ali

  • Feb 07, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Live Score:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bengaluru and Chennaiyin. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bengaluru home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

