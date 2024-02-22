Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023

    Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 22, 2024 9:28 PM IST
    Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Jamshedpur v/s East Bengal match. Results of the game for now Jamshedpur 2: East Bengal 1
    Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023
    Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023

    Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Jamshedpur and East Bengal at Jamshedpur's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Jamshedpur 2: East Bengal 1 Goal Scorers: Nandhakumar Sekar-East Bengal FC(45'),Rei Tachikawa-Jamshedpur FC(81'),Jérémy Manzorro-Jamshedpur FC(90'+7'),

    JamshedpurJamshedpur
    22 Feb, 20242-1Fulltime
    East BengalEast Bengal
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 22, 2024 9:28 PM IST

    Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Jamshedpur 2: East Bengal 1. Goal Scorers: Nandhakumar Sekar-East Bengal FC(45'),Rei Tachikawa-Jamshedpur FC(81'),Jérémy Manzorro-Jamshedpur FC(90'+7'),

    Feb 22, 2024 9:27 PM IST

    90'+9' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Jamshedpur 2, East Bengal FC 1.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:27 PM IST

    90'+9' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, East Bengal FC. Conceded by Seiminlen Doungel.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:27 PM IST

    90'+8' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, East Bengal FC. Conceded by Provat Lakra.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:25 PM IST

    90'+7' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Jérémy Manzorro
    Jamshedpur FC

    Goal! Jamshedpur 2, East Bengal FC 1. Jérémy Manzorro (Jamshedpur) from a free kick with a right footed shot.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:25 PM IST

    90'+5' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Mohamad Rakip
    East Bengal FC

    Mohamad Rakip (East Bengal FC) is shown the yellow card.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:25 PM IST

    90'+5' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Daniel Chima (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:25 PM IST

    90'+5' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohamad Rakip (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 9:22 PM IST

    90'+4' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rei Tachikawa (Jamshedpur).

    Feb 22, 2024 9:22 PM IST

    90'+4' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Felicio Brown Forbes (East Bengal FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:20 PM IST

    90'+2' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Jamshedpur. Conceded by Mohamad Rakip.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:18 PM IST

    89' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rei Tachikawa (Jamshedpur).

    Feb 22, 2024 9:18 PM IST

    89' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:17 PM IST

    88' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Alen Stevanovic (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:17 PM IST

    88' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohamad Rakip (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 9:15 PM IST

    87' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Souvik Chakrabarti (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 9:15 PM IST

    86' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Lal Chungnunga
    Nandhakumar Sekar
    East Bengal FC

    Substitution, East Bengal FC. Lal Chungnunga replaces Nandhakumar Sekar.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:15 PM IST

    86' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Sayan Banerjee
    Mahesh Naorem
    East Bengal FC

    Substitution, East Bengal FC. Sayan Banerjee replaces Mahesh Naorem.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    84' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Mahesh Naorem
    East Bengal FC

    Mahesh Naorem (East Bengal FC) is shown the yellow card.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    83' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Alen Stevanovic (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    83' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohamad Rakip (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 9:11 PM IST

    83' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC) right footed shot from outside the box.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:11 PM IST

    82' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Hijazi Maher (East Bengal FC) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cleiton Silva with a cross following a set piece situation.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:11 PM IST

    82' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rei Tachikawa (Jamshedpur).

    Feb 22, 2024 9:11 PM IST

    82' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    81' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Rei Tachikawa
    Jamshedpur FC

    Goal! Jamshedpur 1, East Bengal FC 1. Rei Tachikawa (Jamshedpur) header from the centre of the box.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    80' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Rei Tachikawa
    Elsinho
    Jamshedpur FC

    Substitution, Jamshedpur. Rei Tachikawa replaces Elsinho.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    80' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Mahesh Naorem (East Bengal FC) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    80' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    79' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Nikhil Barla
    Seiminlen Doungel
    Jamshedpur FC

    Substitution, Jamshedpur. Nikhil Barla replaces Seiminlen Doungel.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:08 PM IST

    80' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:07 PM IST

    78' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 9:07 PM IST

    77' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Pantic (East Bengal FC) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahesh Naorem with a cross.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:06 PM IST

    76' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, East Bengal FC. Conceded by Javi Siverio.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:05 PM IST

    76' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, East Bengal FC. Conceded by Seiminlen Doungel.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:05 PM IST

    76' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, East Bengal FC. Conceded by Javi Siverio.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:05 PM IST

    76' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hijazi Maher.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:05 PM IST

    75' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, East Bengal FC. Conceded by Pratik Chaudhari.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:05 PM IST

    75' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: post

    Vishnu Puthiya (East Bengal FC) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nishu Kumar with a cross.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:03 PM IST

    73' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Javi Siverio (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:02 PM IST

    73' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Javi Siverio (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 22, 2024 9:01 PM IST

    73' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 8:59 PM IST

    71' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 8:59 PM IST

    70' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 22, 2024 8:58 PM IST

    69' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 8:58 PM IST

    69' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Nandhakumar Sekar (East Bengal FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cleiton Silva.

    Feb 22, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    68' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Jérémy Manzorro (Jamshedpur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 22, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    68' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mahesh Naorem (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 22, 2024 8:56 PM IST

    66' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Felicio Brown Forbes
    Víctor Vázquez
    East Bengal FC

    Substitution, East Bengal FC. Felicio Brown Forbes replaces Víctor Vázquez.

    Feb 22, 2024 8:56 PM IST

    66' Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Ricky Lallawmawma
    Wungngayam Muirang
    Jamshedpur FC

    Substitution, Jamshedpur. Ricky Lallawmawma replaces Wungngayam Muirang.

    Load More
    Newer UpdatesOlder Updates
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes