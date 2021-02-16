IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / ISL: Ruthless Hyderabad send Kerala Blasters packing
Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blaster 4-0(ISL / Twitter)
Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blaster 4-0(ISL / Twitter)
football

ISL: Ruthless Hyderabad send Kerala Blasters packing

A brace from Fran Sandaza (58, 63') and goals from Aridane Santana (86') and Joao Victor (90') helped Hyderabad climb to third on the league table. The result meant Kerala Blasters are now mathematically out of the playoff race.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:11 PM IST

Watched by their closest playoff rivals, a ruthless Hyderabad FC made a statement with a 4-0 demolition of former champions Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

A brace from Fran Sandaza (58, 63') and goals from Aridane Santana (86') and Joao Victor (90') helped Hyderabad climb to third on the league table. The result meant Kerala Blasters are now mathematically out of the playoff race.

Kerala were on top for the majority of the opening half, registering four shots on target compared to Hyderabad's zero.

Hyderabad looked livelier towards the end of the first half but it only showed when Joel Chianese shifted from the flanks towards the middle. However, inefficiency in the final third from both sides meant that the scoreline remained goalless at the break.

A howler from Kerala keeper Albino Gomes in the 21st minute almost gifted Hyderabad the opener. He made a mess while attempting to clear a long ball before Costa Nhamoinesu cleared it out of danger.

Seconds later, another big chance went begging for the Nizams. Victor whipped a teasing cross in the box for Santana, who blazed his header over the bar.

While Hyderabad eventually grew in the game, a defensive mistake from them in the 39th minute almost handed Kerala the opening goal. Prasanth Karuthadathkuni pounced on a miscued backward pass by Akash Mishra before firing a shot that went straight to Hyderabad custodian Laxmikant Kattimani.

Throughout this season, Hyderabad have always come out stronger in the second half, scoring more goals after the break. And they did that again.

Hyderabad broke the deadlock when Sandaza stabbed home from close range after a miscommunication between Bakary Kone and Costa.

Four minutes later, another blunder from Gomes saw Hyderabad double their advantage. Chianese latched on to a poor back pass from Kone before being clipped by Gomes inside the box. Sandaza converted the penalty with a calm panenka finish.

Hyderabad continued to pile on the pressure and their efforts would be rewarded soon. Santana joined the party late on after heading in Lluis Sastre’s freekick, yet another set-piece goal for the Nizams.

In injury time, Santana turned creator, flicking the ball on from a cross towards Victor, who scored a simple tap-in.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian super league kerala blasters fc
Close
Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blaster 4-0(ISL / Twitter)
Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blaster 4-0(ISL / Twitter)
football

ISL: Ruthless Hyderabad send Kerala Blasters packing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:11 PM IST
A brace from Fran Sandaza (58, 63') and goals from Aridane Santana (86') and Joao Victor (90') helped Hyderabad climb to third on the league table. The result meant Kerala Blasters are now mathematically out of the playoff race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Manchester City's Guardiola backs 'exceptional' Klopp to bounce back

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left champions Liverpool 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, and even led to speculation that Klopp could walk away from the club.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich's David Alaba(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich's David Alaba(REUTERS)
football

David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The announcement came two days after Bayern signed French defender Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig on a five-year contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
LaLiga QR Code Challenge Promo(Special arrangement)
LaLiga QR Code Challenge Promo(Special arrangement)
football

LaLiga to engage with Indian fans through a unique LaLiga QR Challenge

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • The tech-savvy engagement activity is planned at various physical and digital touchpoints and the QR Codes will be integrated alternately through different partnerships and initiatives executed for its Indian fans
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian women's football team(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
Indian women's football team(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

Indian women's football team to face Serbia

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The match against Serbia is the first of three international friendlies India will play this month in Turkey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa captain Edu Bedia(Twitter)
FC Goa captain Edu Bedia(Twitter)
football

FC Goa captain Bedia show-caused by AIFF for 'unsporting behaviour'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The incident occurred during the injury time of the match on February 13 at Bambolim, which ended in a 3-3 draw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thomas Meunier. (Getty Images)
Thomas Meunier. (Getty Images)
football

Difficult period means extra motivation to beat Sevilla: Meunier

By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Thomas Meunier said there is added motivation for his team to do well in the Champions League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coach Surmala Chanu of Nilmani English School, Imphal, briefing her team during a match.((Representational photo))
Coach Surmala Chanu of Nilmani English School, Imphal, briefing her team during a match.((Representational photo))
football

'Great learning experience': RFYS-AIFC workshops get thumbs up from coaches

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • A total of 119 coaches from football institutes, schools and colleges participated in the workshops, with experts providing them deep insight into specialist areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern's Corentin Tolisso, left, Alphonso Davies, right rear, celebrate the third goal against Arminia during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena in Munich.(AP)
Bayern's Corentin Tolisso, left, Alphonso Davies, right rear, celebrate the third goal against Arminia during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena in Munich.(AP)
football

Bayern held 3-3 by struggling Bielefeld on Bundesliga return

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Robert Lewandowski, Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies scored as Bayern fought back from two goals down to avoid defeat on Monday, four days after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham United players celebrate. (Twitter)
West Ham United players celebrate. (Twitter)
football

West Ham up to fifth after comfortable win over Sheffield United

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:45 AM IST
  • Issa Diop added a second in the 58th minute with a header and Ryan Fredericks scored with the last kick of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Timo Werner snapped his goal-drought. (Getty)
Timo Werner snapped his goal-drought. (Getty)
football

Werner ends EPL goal drought as Chelsea go fourth

AP, Stamford Bridge
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • The Chelsea striker tapped in at the far post after Olivier Giroud had failed to connect with a high cross to complete a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 4-2(ISL/Twitter)
Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 4-2(ISL/Twitter)
football

Chhetri, Cleiton star as Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City 4-2

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Chhetri scored in the 57th and 90th minutes of his 200th game for the club while Cleiton Silva also bagged a double (1st, 22nd).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - February 13, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after Leicester City's Harvey Barnes scores their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - February 13, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after Leicester City's Harvey Barnes scores their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left Liverpool in fourth, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, and led to rumours that Klopp could walk away from the club.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi.(Getty Images)
Lionel Messi.(Getty Images)
football

PSG head to Barca with revenge and Messi on their minds

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Now they have set their sights on Messi, with PSG's players, coaches and directors talking of their excitement about the prospect of bringing the Argentine to the French capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman: File Photo(REUTERS)
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman: File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Barca's Koeman wants protection for players like PSG's injured Neymar

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PSG's Neymar hurt his thigh following a tackle in last week's French Cup tie at Caen and is being deprived of a reunion with his former club Barca as he misses a last-16 match for the third time in four seasons since moving to Paris in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP