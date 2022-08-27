‘It’s a win for Indian football’: Bhaichung Bhutia ‘welcomes’ FIFA’s decision to lift ban on AIFF

With FIFA lifting its ban on AIFF, Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia welcomed the decision and called it 'wonderful news'. FIFA had suspended AIFF on August 15 citing 'undue influence from third parties' and also stated that the U-17 Women's World Cup 'cannot currently be held in India as planned'. The suspension lasted only 11 days and the former national team captain said, "It's time to change the system".

"It's wonderful news. I welcome the decision of the FIFA to lift the suspension on AIFF. It's a win for Indian football, nothing else," he told PTI.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo ‘brutally axed’ by Erik ten Hag in front of whole Manchester United squad during 2-hour summit meeting

"I am extremely happy for our young players as they will now be able to play against the best in the business in their age group in the Women's U-17 World Cup."

The lifting of the ban comes after the Supreme Court terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), constituted by it in May. “The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence. The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said in its statement.

The Supreme Court also modified its earlier orders. Elections for the AIFF's President post will be held on September 2 and Bhutia has also filed his nomination papers for the post. "It's also the time to learn lessons and bring in changes and reforms in the Indian football administration. We need changes in the system", he said.

"I feel Indian football can reach new heights if we have the right system, right personnel in the administration. I am of the opinion that our age group as well as senior teams can reach the world cups on merit in the coming years", he further added.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON