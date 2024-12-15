Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jens Odgaard scores winner for Bologna to end Fiorentina's winning run in Italian league

AP |
Dec 15, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Jens Odgaard scores winner for Bologna to end Fiorentina's winning run in Italian league

BOLOGNA, Italy — Bologna striker Jens Odgaard scored the winner Sunday in a 1-0 win against Fiorentina, ending the Florence-based club's eight-match winning run in the Italian league.

HT Image
HT Image

The Danish player broke the deadlock near the hour-mark at the end of a fine collective move.

Fiorentina was seeking a ninth consecutive Serie A victory that would have seen it break the club record set in 1960.

After a balanced first half, Bologna was the better side after the interval and had several occasions to score — including Santiago Castro hitting the post — before it eventually broke the deadlock when Odgaard made the most of a loose ball in the box to score his third league goal.

Bologna moved up to seventh place in the standings.

Fiorentina remained in fourth place, level on points with third-place Inter. League leader Atalanta has a two-point lead over Napoli.

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino did not attend the match after his mother passed away, leaving assistant coach Stefano Citterio in charge. Verona secures much-needed win

Hellas Verona players gave coach Paolo Zanetti some respite with a 3-2 win at Parma.

The result, with goals from Diego Coppola, Amin Sarr and Daniel Mosquera, snapped a four-match losing streak for the injury-hit team.

Simon Sohm scored a brace but it was not enough for Parma.

Verona moved three points away from the relegation zone, level on points with Parma.

Also, Lecce defeated Monza 2-1.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On