Jens Odgaard scores winner for Bologna to end Fiorentina's winning run in Italian league

BOLOGNA, Italy — Bologna striker Jens Odgaard scored the winner Sunday in a 1-0 win against Fiorentina, ending the Florence-based club's eight-match winning run in the Italian league.

The Danish player broke the deadlock near the hour-mark at the end of a fine collective move.

Fiorentina was seeking a ninth consecutive Serie A victory that would have seen it break the club record set in 1960.

After a balanced first half, Bologna was the better side after the interval and had several occasions to score — including Santiago Castro hitting the post — before it eventually broke the deadlock when Odgaard made the most of a loose ball in the box to score his third league goal.

Bologna moved up to seventh place in the standings.

Fiorentina remained in fourth place, level on points with third-place Inter. League leader Atalanta has a two-point lead over Napoli.

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino did not attend the match after his mother passed away, leaving assistant coach Stefano Citterio in charge. Verona secures much-needed win

Hellas Verona players gave coach Paolo Zanetti some respite with a 3-2 win at Parma.

The result, with goals from Diego Coppola, Amin Sarr and Daniel Mosquera, snapped a four-match losing streak for the injury-hit team.

Simon Sohm scored a brace but it was not enough for Parma.

Verona moved three points away from the relegation zone, level on points with Parma.

Also, Lecce defeated Monza 2-1.

