Jude Bellingham scripts history, breaks massive Cristiano Ronaldo record for Real Madrid

Currently batting for top spot in La Liga, Real Madrid sealed a 3-0 win vs Cadiz to overtake league leaders Girona, who have a game in hand. Facing Cadiz away from home, at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Rodrygo scored a brace in both halves (14', 64') as Madrid took an easy 2-0 lead, and then Jude Bellingham made it 3-0 in the 74th-minute. Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his team's third goal vs Cadiz.(AFP)

Bellingham got his 14th goal for Madrid in 15 appearances so far, after making his 103 million euros move to Spain. He also became the only player for the club to score more than 13 goals in their first 15 matches. He has surpassed the 13 goals that Cristiano Ronaldo, Afredo Di Stefano and Pruden Sanchez scored in their first 15 official games.

Commenting on his side's win, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said, "We've done very well so far. The team has competed and always fought hard. We've won a lot of games. It's an important time of the season because we've got important games in the league in the run up to Christmas and we also want to finish top of the Champions League group."

Commenting on Bellingham's fitness, he said, "He feels good with the protection and he played very well today, just like the others."

Real Madrid are on top of the table with 35 points in 14 matches, packed with 11 wins, two draws and a defeat. Meanwhile, Girona have a chance to reclaim their top spot, when they take on Athletic Club on Tuesday. Girona are in second place with 34 points in 13 matches, including 11 wins, one draw and a defeat.

Hailing Rodrygo's impact in the game, Ancelotti said, "Rodrygo returned and made the difference today. Modrić picked up an hamstring strain and I think it's nothing more than that. He played very well in a position that is not his on a defensive level. We played well, we played with quality, a good attitude and we controlled the tempo well. We're very happy because the result looks straightforward after the game, but we had to set the game on the right course and we did so from start to finish."