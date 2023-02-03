Home / Sports / Football / Juventus beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semi-finals

Juventus beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semi-finals

football
Published on Feb 03, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Gleison Bremer headed home the decisive goal a minute before half-time when he beat Lazio goalkeeper Luis Maximiano to Filip Kostic's cross. The Brazilian's second goal of the season won a tight contest in Turin.

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 2, 2023 Juventus' Bremer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 2, 2023 Juventus' Bremer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
AFP |

Juventus will face Inter Milan in the last four of the Italian Cup after beating Lazio 1-0 in Thursday's final quarter-final tie.

Gleison Bremer headed home the decisive goal a minute before half-time when he beat Lazio goalkeeper Luis Maximiano to Filip Kostic's cross.

The Brazilian's second goal of the season won a tight contest in Turin and set up a two-legged semi-final against Juve's biggest rivals Inter.

Victory and a clean sheet came after a 2-0 home defeat by promoted Monza at the weekend which meant they had conceded 10 goals in their three most recent league matches.

"You need the right tactics and play but above all you need the right spirit," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"We were coming off that Monza defeat so it wasn't an easy situation for us... now we've laid the foundations to recover our league form as well."

April's semi-final will be crucial to Juve's season as should they get past Inter, who beat Atalanta on Tuesday, they will be favourites for the win the final in May against either Fiorentina or Cremonese.

Winning the cup would qualify them for the Europa League and that is their most realistic route to continental competition next season after being hit with a 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity last month.

Juventus are 14 points away from Serie A's European spots and a further point off the Champions League places.

td/dj

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

APRIL

Lazio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juventus fc
juventus fc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out