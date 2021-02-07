IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Kane returns to help Tottenham back to winning ways
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Kane returns to help Tottenham back to winning ways

The England skipper's return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury was sooner than expected and Tottenham's talisman was quickly back in the groove.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:13 PM IST

Harry Kane scored on his return from injury to help Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and end a three-match losing run in the Premier League.

The England skipper's return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury was sooner than expected and Tottenham's talisman was quickly back in the groove.

After missing a couple of chances in the first half Kane struck in the 54th minute to move joint second on Tottenham's all-time scoring list alongside Bobby Smith with 208 goals.

Four minutes later Son Heung-min drove in Tottenham's second after a strong run by recalled Lucas Moura.

Tottenham moved up to seventh place with 36 points from 22 games, above Chelsea on goal difference before their match against bottom club Sheffield United later.

Sam Allardyce's West Brom are 19th with 12 points from 23 games, 11 points below 17th-placed Burnley, and their hopes of avoiding relegation are looking forlorn.

Kane and Son have both scored 13 league goals this season and again showed how invaluable they are to Tottenham.

When Kane had to be substituted at halftime in the defeat by Liverpool there were fears the striker might be facing a longer spell on the sidelines and the Spurs gloom deepened with a toothless loss to Chelsea in midweek.

But his return proved a huge boost as Tottenham produced a dominant display, albeit against struggling opposition, to revive their challenge for the top four.

"We've had a couple of bad results so it was very important to get back to winning ways," Son said.

"Harry is one of the best strikers in the world so we missed him, even if it was only a couple of games, and I'm happy that he scored again. I miss him."

It took Kane a little while to find his range.

He had two chances in quick succession in the first half but unusually failed to hit the target with either.

He did work West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone with a powerful effort from Moura's pass but the visitors reached halftime level and could have even been ahead had Diagne not headed straight at Hugo Lloris.

The first time Kane got an opportunity in the second half he made no mistake. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's threaded the ball through the West Brom defence and Kane took one touch before passing a right-footed shot into the net.

Tottenham suddenly looked fluent and doubled their lead when Moura made a surging run from the halfway line and played in Son whose right-footed shot had too much power for Johnstone.

Had Mbaye Diagne's header not been rightly ruled out for offside it might have complicated Tottenham's afternoon, but Jose Mourinho's side were comfortable winners.

"Kane is a special player, but today they showed everyone how together they are and how much they were suffering with the bad results," Mourinho said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tottenham
app
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Kane returns to help Tottenham back to winning ways

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The England skipper's return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury was sooner than expected and Tottenham's talisman was quickly back in the groove.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd are not title contenders, says Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:10 PM IST
A win would have taken United level on points with leaders Manchester City, who have two games in hand and visit champions Liverpool later on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - SD Huesca v Real Madrid - Estadio El Alcoraz, Huesca, Spain - February 6, 2021 Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - SD Huesca v Real Madrid - Estadio El Alcoraz, Huesca, Spain - February 6, 2021 Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
football

Varane double leads Madrid comeback win at last-place Huesca

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Varane scored twice in the second half to help the defending champions come from behind to win at last-placed Huesca 2-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third. (Getty Images)
Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third. (Getty Images)
football

Ronaldo strikes as Juventus beat Roma to go third

Reuters, Turin, Italy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Ronaldo scored his first goal in four league games to give Juventus the lead in the 13th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal. (Twitter)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal. (Twitter)
football

Man United rocked by last-gasp equaliser, Newcastle win with nine men

Reuters, Old Trafford
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • Scott McTominay headed what should have been the winner after Everton had stormed back to level but there was a final twist as Calvert-Lewin poked home with the last kick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

4 days after 9-0 loss, Southampton beaten by Newcastle 3-2

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:19 PM IST
  • Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
football

Varane double spares Real Madrid's blushes at Huesca

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Huesca took a shock lead against the Spanish champions early in the second half with a vicious strike in off the post from Javi Galan and nearly doubled their advantage moments later when Rafa Mir struck the bar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.(AP)
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.(AP)
football

Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to beat Arsenal 1-0

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:34 PM IST
While Villa leapfrogged struggling Tottenham Hotspur, the result left Arsenal 10th on 31 points after a midweek loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, two points behind their north London rivals having played two games more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.(REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid's Ramos has knee surgery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Ramos, 34, has not played since their Spanish Super Cup loss to Athletic Bilbao last month and though he returned to training earlier this week, he was forced to go under the knife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Neymar.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Neymar.(REUTERS)
football

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • French champion PSG also said that backup defender Timothee Pembele has the coronavirus and is self-isolating. Central defender Abdou Diallo, who contracted the virus on Jan. 29, is still following COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
football

Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The equation is simple for Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle. They are four points away from either of the two playoff spots that they can realistically vie for. And they have five games to make up that gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

FIFA extends exemptions for players to skip national call-up

AP, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The decision came with 135 national teams set to play World Cup qualifying games in March, and 48 more playing African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Leicester's Vardy available for Wolves trip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Vardy, 34, is Leicester's top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions but has missed their last three league games after having surgery in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter Milan are now one ahead of rivals AC Milan. (Getty Images)
Inter Milan are now one ahead of rivals AC Milan. (Getty Images)
football

Inter Milan go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:32 AM IST
  • Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kingslay Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.(Getty Images)
Kingslay Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.(Getty Images)
football

Bayern Munich leave for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Bayern stretched their winning run in the league to five games, while Hertha remained in relegation trouble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP