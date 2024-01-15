Key Premier League highlights from the weekend: Manchester United hold Tottenham Hotspur, City edge past Newcastle

Kevin De Bruyne showed why he is invaluable to Manchester City as he came off the bench to inspire a crucial 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jim Ratcliffe saw the good and the bad of Manchester United in his first match at Old Trafford since agreeing a deal to buy a 25% stake in the boyhood club he hopes to restore as a major power. Let's take a look at some of the key highlights from the Premier League in the round of fixtures of the weekend that went by. Manchester United's midfield was almost entirely overwhelmed by Tottenham Hotspur for much of the game. (AFP)

1. De Bruyne shows his class

Kevin De Bruyne showed why he is invaluable to Manchester City as he came off the bench to inspire a crucial 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday but it was the winning goal scored by Oscar Bobb that perhaps pleased Pep Guardiola even more. The 20-year-old Bobb joined City's youth ranks from Norway's Valerenga in 2019 and has earned his chance this season. His impact off the bench showed that for all City's lavish spending, their youth production line is in fine fettle.

2. United boosted by Rashford's return to form

It was a bittersweet evening for Manchester United fans at Old Trafford and Ratcliffe, who was sitting beside the club's legendary manager Alex Ferguson in the directors' box. The two goals were scored by Rasmus Hojland and Marcus Rashford and both showed the kind of magical play that the squad is capable of putting up in isolated passages of play. However, their midfield was almost entirely overwhelmed by Spurs, who hammered the United defence repeatedly throughout the second half. In the end, Spurs would have been the more unhappy of the two sides considering the number of chances they had to take the lead.

3. Aston Villa held by relegation-threatened Everton

Aston Villa's surprise bid for the title took a further hit at Goodison Park where they were held to a goalless draw by Everton. For the second time in recent weeks, Villa missed the chance to go top of the table after their 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United last month. They had also blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Manchester United. Alex Moreno's first half goal was disallowed by VAR for a tight offside call that left Villa frustrated at Goodison Park. But they didn't create enough to beat an Everton side fighting to avoid relegation.