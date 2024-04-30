 Kyle Walker to leave Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and head to this European club? | Football News - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Kyle Walker to leave Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and head to this European club?

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 30, 2024 11:42 PM IST

Kyle Walker has been one of the best players for Manchester City, but the club may well lose him soon.

Kyle Walker has been a bulwark for Manchester City for a long time now. He is one of the pillars of the club along with the likes of the hard-working Rodri despite the fact that most of the attention is mostly on Erling Haaland, Alvarez or even Phil Foden. However, this excellence also makes him a popular target for rival teams. And now, it is rumoured that the player may well be poached by Bayern Munich when the next transfer window opens, which is in the summer. While this season will pass by, but the next one will be a problem for City as Walker has been an integral part of the team and replacing him will cause Manager Pep Guardiola a big headache.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker in action against Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina.(Action Images via Reuters)
It transpires that Bayern believe that Walker fits into their system and that he would bring much-needed strength in a team that has faltered this year in the Bundesliga despite having former Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane who has done exceptionally well. However, this time around, he has not been able to power them to the title and they are left looking at the Champions League for a trophy.

And this is not the first time that Bayern are having a go at getting Walker into Munich. They tried last time, but failed to land the player who actually ended up signing a three-year deal to stay with City. This time, rumors have it that the German club has “convinced” Walker to move to Europe, according to Spanish publication Nacional.

Eyeing the EPL Trophy

For now, this issue is not on the front-burner for Guardiola. Currently, he has to find a strategy to beat his former understudy, Mikel Arteta-managed Arsenal to the Engish Premier League title. Although City are well placed to win it, even a draw could upset their cart and loss would be a tragedy, as far as fans are concerned. However, they did their chances no harm by cruising to a 2-0 win over lowly Nottingham Forest last Sunday but, stiffer tests await them, especially in the form of a fiery Tottenham Hotspur side who almost derailed Arsenal’s chances on Sunday, losing 2-3.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Football / Kyle Walker to leave Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and head to this European club?
