Mumbai City FC oust FC Goa, enter ISL final

Mumbai City FC advanced to the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Monday with a 2-0 win against FC Goa (5-2 on aggregate) in the semi-final second leg at the Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai: Mumbai City FC players score a a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final match against FC Goa.(PTI)

After a sensational 3-2 victory in the first leg last week at the Fatorda Stadium, which saw them fight back with three goals from the 90th minute onwards, Mumbai sealed the deal with strikes from Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Having emerged champions in 2021, Mumbai will compete for the title against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who edged out Odisha FC 3-2 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

Despite a brisk start by the visitors, Mumbai gained control of the proceedings and had the edge in terms of possession in the first half. Chhangte, who went on to deliver the standout performance of the match, created the first real chance but his shot from a tight angle was blocked. The hosts kept up the pressure from there and were a tad unlucky as they hit the post twice.

Yoell van Nieff whipped the ball in from the left and Tiri did well to get a firm header from close range but found the woodwork. Twelve minutes later, Diaz played a clever through ball to Chhangte, who didn’t connect cleanly and saw his attempt hit the far post.

Mumbai kept up the pressure in the second half and were rewarded in the 69th minute when Argentine striker Diaz tapped turned in the ball from inside the six-yard box following a corner.

Chhangte doubled the lead 14 minutes later with a brilliant run from his own half. Mumbai launched a counter-attack after a brief period of pressure from Goa with Vikram Partap Singh playing a fine through ball to Chhangte. The 26-year-old winger kept his nerves to go around the ‘keeper before tapping the ball into the empty goal.

The final will be played on Saturday.