Manchester City’s Erling Haaland makes his debut in Clash of Kings video game

Most fans would have seen Erling Haaland in action on the pitch during Manchester City’s matches across various stadiums in England and Europe. However, now, they can also watch him in another avatar - as the Barbarian King in the Clash of Clans mobile game! Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has just been featured in the Clash of Kings video game as a playable character.(AFP)

Notably, Haaland is a playable character in the popular "Clash of Clans" video mobile game, Supercell, the developer of the game revealed on Tuesday.

Significantly, Haaland's "Barbarian King" is the first in the game to be actually based on a real person. Not that he needed too much coaxing to get into the game simply because he himself has been a long-time fan of the game.

Letting his fans know about the game and his presence in it, Haaland, who hails from Norway, posted the trailer for the game on his social media handles. The game shows him encountering characters from the game before being transported into the gaming world.

"When we heard Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario," in a press release, Stuart McGaw, general manager of Clash of Clans said.

"I've been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool,” Haaland added.

While his presence in this mobile video game is exciting, the real excitement is out there in the English Premier League where Manchester City is battling Arsenal for the title. Just a few days ago, even Liverpool were in the mix, but they have faded, leaving just City and the Gunners.

The one thing going for Manchester City that can be considered as an advantage, is that City have played one game less than the Gunners. And if they win all the four games left in the season, they will lift the trophy. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the eventual result and who will win the League.