Kylian Mbappe orders Real Madrid teammates to skip guard of honour for Barcelona after Super Cup final defeat
Several Clips surfaced showing Mbappe instructing his teammates to skip the customary guard of honour as Barcelona celebrated winning the Spanish Super Cup.
The defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final clearly left Kylian Mbappe frustrated. After receiving the runners-up medal, the Real Madrid forward was seen telling his teammates not to give Barcelona a guard of honour as they walked up to the podium to collect the trophy. The moment underlined the disappointment in the Madrid camp following a painful 2-3 loss to their rivals.
Mbappe, who began the Spanish Super Cup final on the bench after joining Real Madrid late in Saudi Arabia, came on in the second half. With limited time to influence the game, he struggled to make an impact, as Real Madrid were unable to match the intensity and cohesion of the Barcelona players brought onto the field. His introduction highlighted the gap in momentum and energy between the two sides during the match's final stages.
Mbappe was brought on in the 76th minute, returning from a knee injury, but struggled to link up with Madrid’s midfield and could not help regain control, losing the battle in the center to Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.
Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso is still chasing his first trophy since joining in June, as Real Madrid’s five-match winning streak in all competitions came to an end at the hands of their long-time rivals.
“We fought it out until the end”: Xabi Alonso
Xabi reflected on Real Madrid’s narrow defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, acknowledging the intensity and balance of a hard-fought contest. He praised his team’s effort while giving credit to their rivals for edging out the win.
"Whatever way you lose it hurts, but it's clear that this was a very even game, hotly competed, with a bit of everything," Alonso told Movistar.
"We were very close to equalising, we fought it out until the end and I have to congratulate Barca."
The last four winners of the Spanish Super Cup have gone on to claim La Liga and Barcelona will be hoping it proves a platform for success once again.
They have won 10 straight games across all competitions and lead La Liga, despite an inconsistent start to the season.
