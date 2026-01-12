Kylian Mbappe orders Real Madrid teammates to skip guard of honour for Barcelona after Super Cup final defeat

The defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final clearly left Kylian Mbappe frustrated. After receiving the runners-up medal, the Real Madrid forward was seen telling his teammates not to give Barcelona a guard of honour as they walked up to the podium to collect the trophy. The moment underlined the disappointment in the Madrid camp following a painful 2-3 loss to their rivals.

Mbappe, who began the Spanish Super Cup final on the bench after joining Real Madrid late in Saudi Arabia, came on in the second half. With limited time to influence the game, he struggled to make an impact, as Real Madrid were unable to match the intensity and cohesion of the Barcelona players brought onto the field. His introduction highlighted the gap in momentum and energy between the two sides during the match's final stages.

Several Clips surfaced showing Mbappe instructing his teammates to skip the customary guard of honour as Barcelona celebrated winning the Spanish Super Cup, reflecting his disappointment following Real Madrid’s loss in the final.