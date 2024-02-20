Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer: PSG superstar 'enters into agreement' with LaLiga giants - 5 points

It seems like Kylian Mbappe is edging towards a sensational move to Real Madrid in the lead-up to the new season. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar is busy exciting Los Blancos loyalists as Jude Bellingham-starrer Real Madrid are considered to be in pole position to land the FIFA World Cup 2018 winner from Paris. Mbappe, who guided defending champions France to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, has remained Real Madrid's longtime transfer target for several seasons. Real Madrid-bound Mbappe is entering the final months of his lucrative seven-year stint with PSG(AFP)

Real Madrid-bound Mbappe was on target for Ligue 1 giants in PSG's 2-0 win over Nantes on Saturday. The PSG forward came off the bench to convert a penalty for the French league giants. Mbappe’s PSG have stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 14 points. In what appears to be Mbappe's final season at Parc des Princes, PSG are gunning for a record-extending 12th title. Believed to have told PSG officials about leaving the club on a free transfer, Mbappe is entering the final months of his lucrative seven-year stint with Ligue 1 holders.

1. PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi knows Mbappe is leaving!

According to AS, PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also convinced that Mbappe will leave PSG at the end of the season. Al-Khelaifi has also come to terms with Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid this summer. In a private chat, the PSG chief acknowledged that Mbappe has 'entered into an agreement' with the La Liga heavyweights. Mbappe's exit from PSG will be formally announced at the end of the 2023-2024 season. As per the report, Al-Khelaifi has also advised PSG not to offer him any enhanced contract deal to extend the France captain’s stay at the club.

2. A Cristiano Ronaldo-like unveiling for Mbappe

Going by the top Spanish outlet, Marca, Real Madrid reached out to the French captain in the first week of January to determine whether the former AS Monaco is still willing to don the famous white jersey. Contractual talks were underway after Real Madrid obtained verbal consent from Mbappe. After negotiating a deal with Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari, who is also his agent, Real Madrid will have a Cristiano Ronaldo-like unveiling of the PSG star at the Santiago Bernabeu.

3. Mbappe only wants to join Real Madrid as free agent

Mbappe has remained PSG's top priority since the start of the season. Real Madrid's top transfer target was in talks with PSG about penning another deal which would not have allowed him to leave the club as a free agent. However, Mbappe turned down PSG's request before dropping the transfer bombshell in February. The Ligue 1 forward has reportedly informed his teammates about leaving PSG for free in the summer.

4. Will Mbappe don his icon's jersey at Real Madrid?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe cannot take his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's famous No. 7 jersey at Real Madrid. The iconic shirt number is being represented by Vinicius Junior, who is the current face of the Spanish club. Mbappe can don the iconic No.10 jersey at Real Madrid. With midfield icon Luka Modric expected to leave Real Madrid, Mbappe can take up Luis Figo’s number after joining forces with Vinicius at the Bernabeu.

5. What's next for Real Madrid-bound Mbappe

Mbappe's first chance to become a Real Madrid player arrived in 2017. However, the French superstar opted to spearhead the attack of Ligue 1 club - AS Monaco. Real Madrid's attack was stacked with icons Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema at the time. Mbappe is yet to win the UEFA Champions League. Record-time winners Real Madrid defeated Mbappe’s PSG before lifting the famous trophy for the fourteenth time in 2022. Mbappe has smashed 32 goals in 31 games across all competitions for PSG. The 25-year-old will be next seen in PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Rennes on Sunday.