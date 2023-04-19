LaLiga announces series of match screening events in India

LaLiga India has announced the first of its series of screenings ahead of the curtain call for the LaLiga 2022-23 season. Happening at Underdoggs in Aerocity, Delhi; The first screening will take place on 23rd April 2023 at 7:45 pm IST, as league leaders FC Barcelona take on a resurgent Atlético de Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou. Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie celebrates scoring their second goal with Robert Lewandowski with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina(REUTERS)

Fans interested in attending the event will have free access to the venue. Additionally, all matches will be telecasted in the Indian subcontinent exclusively on the Viacom18 network - Sports18, JioCinema & MTV.

Expected to draw many fans, the screening events are part of LaLiga India's continuous initiative to boost the engagement factor of the league in India. Enjoying a substantial following in India due to its rich history of competition & talent, fans of the league will be provided with a unique viewing experience in India.

Bringing together fan & fan clubs alike, the screenings will also be hosted in different Indian cities as the season proceed. Alongside partners with a presence in India - Dream11, BKT Tires, Puma, Viacom18 – the fan experience will also allow participants a chance to win exciting merchandise at the screening venues.

