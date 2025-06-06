Lamine Yamal ‘motivated’ by Cristiano Ronaldo challenge in Nations League final: ‘I want to play to prove who I am'

In footballing terms, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal are generations apart. One is at the back end of a historic and long, legendary career, while the other stands just beyond the starting line of his own that promises to be just as great. But when Portugal and Spain meet in an all-Iberian UEFA Nations League Final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, these two chapters of football will share a pitch, for the first and likely one of the only times. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal's semifinal win over Germany to set up a meeting vs Spain.(REUTERS)

Ahead of that big contest between these two in-form teams in Germany, Lamine Yamal spoke about the prospect of facing a football legend in Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in his career. However, despite being only 17 years old, Lamine did not look overawed by the prospect.

“Clearly he is a legend of football, and we all respect him a lot,” said the FC Barcelona superstar. “However, I have to do my job, which is winning, and that is that.”

Lamine isn’t one who shies away from the big stage, having led Spain to lifting the Euros in 2024, and Barcelona to a La Liga title this year. He had another ridiculously good performance in the Nations League semifinal against France, scoring twice, including a brilliant second goal.

Ronaldo, however, is a man who knows all about scoring at this stage, despite his ageing legs. Ronaldo scored Portugal’s opener against Germany, and continues to be their captain and talisman.

‘It gives me extra motivation…’

Lamine pointed out that the sub-story of him and Ronaldo is secondary to what this match is, which is a chance to add silverware for both of these teams, in a European international final. Spain are defending champions, having lifted this title in 2023, while Portugal were the inaugural champions in 2019.

“Of course, it is a special game, a final against a great team. That gives me extra motivation. These are the kind of games I want to play to prove who I am,” said a level-headed but competitive Lamine, who is seeking even more silverware this season after his successes with club and country alike.

Spain and Portugal’s battle to see who wins their second Nations League title could very well come down to which of their cross-generational superstars can turn up the most — the experience and the title-winning pedigree of Ronaldo or the immeasurable promise and spark of Lamine?