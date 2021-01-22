Lampard deserves more time at Chelsea, says Arsenal's Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta survived a difficult run of form earlier this season and looks to have turned the club around and the Spaniard said his Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard should also be given time to get them back on track.
Lampard is under huge pressure at Chelsea after Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Leicester City saw them slip to eighth. They have now lost five of their last eight in the Premier League.
"I have known Frank for a few years and I spent some time with him and I would like the club to support him and give him a chance," Arteta, who like Lampard captained the club he now manages, told British media.
"He has huge experience as a player, he is an icon over there. You need time, and something we have not had in this calendar year is time to work on anything."
Arsenal's form nosedived during November and December and Arteta only managed to turn the tide with a win over Chelsea on Dec. 26. They are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions.
"I can only talk about what I have experienced ... it was full support in difficult times," said Arteta, whose side face Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
"Fortunately if they see what you are trying to do is going to have rewards in the future, and they are a little bit patient, most of the time it pays off."
Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
The Czech Football Association has disputed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time goal-scoring record, insisting he needs another 62 to surpass Josef Bican's tally.
Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
Dalot, 21, is at the heart of the defense of an AC Milan side which has been propelled to the top of the Italian league by the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic.
The embarrassing 2-1 loss in the round of 32 added to Madrid's recent struggles and left Zidane under increased pressure.
