Late goal hands Churchill Brothers 1-0 win over Punjab FC
Clayvin Zuniga's 85th-minute strike scripted Churchill Brothers' 1-0 win over Punjab FC in an I-League match here on Tuesday.
The Goan side dominated the match both in terms of possession and chances created and the Punjab FC defence was under constant threat.
In the fourth minute, Punjab FC were handed a golden opportunity when forward Chencho Gyeltshen burst forward and rounded the onrushing goalkeeper. But the Bhutanese forward’s strike was cleared from the goal-line by Suresh Meetei.
Four minutes later, Luka Majcen was put through to goal off a fine cross from the right flank. With only the opposition custodian to beat, Majcen shot over the bar and Punjab FC survived a scare.
Churchill Brothers started the second half on a strong note. In the 51st minute, Bryce Miranda cut inside from the right flank into the box and he tried to find the far left corner of the goal but his outside of the boot shot went wide of the goalpost.
For Punjab FC, chances were becoming rare and their midfield looked unable to keep possession. Despite that, Churchill could not open the Punjab outfit’s defences.
They were kept at bay right until the 85th minute when the Red Machines finally got the goal they were looking for.
The Honduran international Zuniga was found inside the box with a deft cross from the right flank and he applied a sublime touch to the ball and released a powerful shot which crashed into the back of the net.
With their second win of the season, Churchill remained on top with seven points from three matches.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
